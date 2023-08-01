Wipro brings high competency to the cybersecurity consulting business while leveraging a robust partner ecosystem to deliver greater business value for its clients.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ by ISG Provider Lens™ in their Cybersecurity—Solutions and Services report for Singapore and Malaysia. According to the report, leaders have a comprehensive product and service offering, a strong market presence and their competitive strategy is strongly positioned to win business in the Asian market.

The report evaluated global service providers and software vendors across several key dimensions focused on cybersecurity. The ISG report assessed the cybersecurity capabilities of 81 providers across the following six quadrants: Identity and Access Management, Data Leakage/Loss Prevention, and Data Security, Advanced Endpoint Threat Protection, Detection and Response, Technical Security Services, Strategic Security Services, and Managed Security Services.

Badri Srinivasan, Business Head – India & Southeast Asia, Wipro Limited, said, “We are honoured to receive this recognition from ISG, as we continue to accelerate our regional cybersecurity consulting footprint for Southeast Asia. Cybersecurity is fundamental to every single digital technology initiative that our clients undertake. Our portfolio of integrated offerings across the cybersecurity value chain, with flexible engagement models, is gaining traction with our clients. Wipro’s leadership positioning in the study by ISG is also an acknowledgement of our commitment to driving value through digital transformation for our clients.”

The number of cyber-attacks and threats in Singapore & Malaysia is rising with increased digitalization during the pandemic. ISG has cited Wipro’s strong play in advanced technical security service offerings which include IAM solutions, data and cloud security, and forensic services. Wipro has moved up in the cybersecurity value chain by investing in dedicated Cloud Security practice that offers consulting and advisory services, data protection and privacy services, and continuous governance. Wipro has advanced capabilities around cybersecurity design and implementation services spanning digital identity, data security, application security, infrastructure, and operational technology (OT) security.

Deepraj Emmanuel, Director and Head of Asia, ISG said "Wipro’s holistic approach of addressing client cybersecurity needs has fueled Wipro's role as a trusted partner to improve the client cybersecurity posture and mitigate risk significantly. The integrated approach that Wipro brings with the Capco and DesignIt acquisitions, helps clients to deliver security transformation aligned to global standards."

In the report, ISG acknowledges Wipro's Cybersecurity strengths for offering comprehensive threat detection and response services which reduces security threats for enterprises in Singapore and Malaysia. Wipro has been present in Southeast Asia for over two decades, having partnered with leading public and private sector enterprises across multiple industry verticals in their business transformation and digital journeys. Wipro also has a presence in the region through its acquired entities – Capco, Designit, Topcoder and Rizing.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With 250,000 employees and business partners across more than 60 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our clients, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia, and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future.

For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit https://isg-one.com/research/isg-provider-lens

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data.

For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230731896784/en/