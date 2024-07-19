By Sabela Ojea

Shares of Wipro on Friday fell after the company reported lower revenue in its fiscal first quarter.

The stock was down 12% to $6.10 in morning trading. Shares have risen 24% over the past 12 months.

The technology services and consulting company reported a gross revenue of $2.64 billion, down 3.8% from the same period a year earlier. The drop was mainly driven by its IT services segment, which reported a revenue drop of 5.5% from last year.

The company said that it expects revenue coming from this segment to fall 1% or to rise by 1% in the quarter ending Sept. 30.

