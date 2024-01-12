By Dean Seal

Wipro's American depositary receipts rose after the company posted fiscal third-quarter results that were in line with analyst forecasts.

The stock was up 16.7% at $6.27 in recent trading. Shares are now up 12.5% from where they started the year and were trading at around $4.84 this time last year.

The IT services provider posted $2.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31, slightly higher than analysts had been expecting, according to FactSet, while earnings of 6 cents a share were in line with analyst projections.

The company said it expects $2.62 billion to $2.67 billion in revenue from its IT business for the fiscal fourth quarter, which ends March 31.

