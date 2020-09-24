Wipro : Speeding up your analytics journey with accelerated data ingestion

'If everything seems under control, you're not going fast enough' ― Mario Andretti

It's all about speed (but a controlled one), as to how quickly we can make the jump from raw data to actionable insights in the digital age.



This calls for access to the right data at right speed at the right time, in fact at all times to ensure there is continuous supply of source data coming into your analytics platform (on-premise and/or cloud) to prevent your actionable insights from going stale.

Traditionally, we have always had to write code to onboard or ingest any source data for analytics and continued with the same approach every time a new source had to be ingested.

Not anymore. The need for faster access to data in real-time is palpable. Advanced data replication platforms that enable configurable implementations with almost zero to minimal code approach to continuously ingest source data from operational/business transactional systems into analytical platforms anywhere within the customer landscape, are now a reality.

Figure 1 highlights key offerings and capabilities that come out of the box with such advanced data replication platforms.