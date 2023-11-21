Communiqué officiel de WIPRO LIMITED

Collaboration brings together companies’ deep expertise and research in AI and large language models, powered by NVIDIA AI Enterprise software

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to help healthcare companies accelerate adoption of generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) through AI-driven strategies, products, and services.

Wipro will leverage NVIDIA AI Enterprise software for the production of AI across its current portfolio of healthcare solutions in Affordable Care Act (ACA), Medicare, and Medicaid to improve member experience, increase enrolment, and help support claims adjudication. As a result, healthcare organizations will be able to achieve faster, and easier consumption of large language models (LLMs) powered by NVIDIA AI Enterprise, leading to increased productivity, deeper member intelligence, and better operational efficiencies and paving the way for the next wave of healthcare solutions.

“We are delighted to team with NVIDIA to develop next-generation, scalable AI solutions to help our healthcare clients tap into the power of generative AI,” said Nagendra Bandaru, President and Managing Partner, Wipro Enterprise Futuring. “This collaboration will allow us to deliver AI-enabled innovation for the healthcare industry at scale and drive healthcare solutions with advanced computing capabilities. We are looking forward to building healthcare specific solutions for a new era of AI-led innovation and business transformation.”

The collaboration will leverage the NVIDIA AI platform for generative, speech, and translation AI, including NVIDIA AI Foundation Models for building and customizing generative AI models for any application in the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, such as NVIDIA NeMo and Riva, and the NVIDIA DGX platform.

The integration of these technologies with Wipro’s Enterprise Generative AI (WeGA) framework will enable Wipro to co-develop and deploy custom models for speech and translation AI, as well as other LLMs. Wipro has already developed multiple AI-first enterprise offerings across the healthcare industry leveraging the NVIDIA AI platform. These include an industry-leading billing and enrolment solution in the Medicare and ACA market segment, provider and member services leveraging gen AI capabilities, and specific offerings to improve claims processing and provider data accuracy.

“We are excited to expand on this collaboration with NVIDIA. Wipro’s deep healthcare experience, innovative AI frameworks, and platforms combined with NVIDIA’s leadership in accelerated computing and AI will help the world’s largest healthcare entities to embrace new AI capabilities and re-imagine their business,” said Jason Eichenholz, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Ecosystems & Partnerships at Wipro.

Wipro plans to continue building NVIDIA-powered solutions that will help automate the software development lifecycle and accelerate digital and business transformation. Through an AI Center of Excellence with NVIDIA, Wipro engineers will receive large-scale ongoing training on NVIDIA’s application frameworks in areas like generative AI, the metaverse, conversational AI, and data analytics to accelerate the development of custom solutions.

“Companies are eager to integrate multilingual, voice-enabled generative AI into business applications that are powered by the highest-performing, most energy-efficient solutions available,” said Manuvir Das, Vice President of Enterprise Computing at NVIDIA. “The NVIDIA AI platform supports Wipro’s ongoing commitment to provide its clients with the most advanced, secure, and reliable AI technology and services.”

Most recently, Wipro has been working with the healthcare sector in transforming the contact center experience through generative, speech, and translation AI, providing patients with accurate, contextual, personalized, and timely responses to their care needs based on their past medical records, claim history, and provider information.

For more information on Wipro’s collaboration with NVIDIA, please visit https://www.wipro.com/partner-ecosystem/nvidia-alliance/

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With nearly 245,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our clients, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations, and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231121839765/en/