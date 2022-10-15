Wipro : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Please find attached herewith copy of the transcript of the Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting held on October 12, 2022. The audio recording of the same is available at https://www.wipro.com/investors/quarterly-results/ .

wipro.com

Moderator:Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Q2FY23 Earnings Call of Wipro Limited.

I hand the conference over to Ms. Aparna Iyer - Vice President and Corporate Treasurer. Thank you and over to you.

Aparna Iyer:A very warm welcome to our Q2 FY'23 Earnings Call. We will begin this call with business highlights and overview by Thierry Delaporte - Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, followed by financial overview by our CFO - Jatin Dalal. Afterwards the Operator will open the bridge for Q&A with our Management team.

Before Thierry starts, let me draw your attention to the fact that during this call we may make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are associated with uncertainties and risks, which may cause the actual results to defer materially from those expected. The uncertainties and risk factors are explained in our detailed filings with SEC. Wipro does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect events and circumstances after the date of filing. The conference call will be archived and a transcript will be made available on our website. Over to you, Thierry.

Thierry Delaporte: Hello, everyone. Good evening. Thank you for joining our Q2 Earnings Call. And for those of you joining us from the U.S., good afternoon, I guess maybe good morning for some.

Since the last time we spoke in July, we have seen the macroeconomic conditions across almost all markets and sectors have changed. In speaking to our clients every day, we are seeing a change in the level of optimism. As businesses around the world are dealing with inflation pressure, with geopolitical turmoil, with energy crisis, also the rising interest rates. Almost every major economy is experiencing economic deceleration.

And it's against this backdrop that we delivered a strong quarter. Our business strategy is sound and our value proposition continues to resonate with clients across markets. This is reflected in robust bookings, healthy deal signings, growth in revenues, as well as operating margins.

Let's start, our bookings. Our bookings in total contract value terms grew 24% year-on-year in Q2. Two of the four markets, Americas 1 and Europe grew more than 30% year-on-year. We said in the past that large transformative deals are a key pillar of our growth strategy. Indeed, they will allow us to demonstrate the true power and scale of our services, talent and operations. Large deals are where we deliver maximum value for our clients. So, I am pleased to share that large deal wins have continued to be really strong.

In Q2, we signed 11 deals with a total contract value of USD 725 million. This actually follows an exceptional quarter in Q1 when we clocked over a billion dollar in deal signing. And this strong booking trajectory translates into a 42% year-on-year growth in our large deal bookings, in the first half of this fiscal year. Over the last few years, we have steadily increased our win rate, improved the quality of our pipeline. As of today, our pipeline has, a well-balanced, mix of transformation growth and cost take-outs engagements.