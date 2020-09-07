Wipro : Wins Auto Software-Engineering Contract From Marelli

By Kosaku Narioka



Wipro Ltd. has won a multiyear global auto software-engineering contract from auto-parts maker Marelli Holdings Co., a KKR & Co. portfolio company.

The Indian provider of information technology services said Tuesday that it will set up a software-engineering factory for Marelli, which has operational headquarters in Saitama, Japan and in Corbetta, Italy. Wipro will help Marelli realize its vision of transforming the future of mobility, it said.

Wipro didn't disclose the financial terms of the contract.

