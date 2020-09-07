Log in
Wipro : Wins Auto Software-Engineering Contract From Marelli

09/07/2020 | 11:25pm EDT

By Kosaku Narioka

Wipro Ltd. has won a multiyear global auto software-engineering contract from auto-parts maker Marelli Holdings Co., a KKR & Co. portfolio company.

The Indian provider of information technology services said Tuesday that it will set up a software-engineering factory for Marelli, which has operational headquarters in Saitama, Japan and in Corbetta, Italy. Wipro will help Marelli realize its vision of transforming the future of mobility, it said.

Wipro didn't disclose the financial terms of the contract.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2021 601 B 8 190 M 8 190 M
Net income 2021 94 666 M 1 289 M 1 289 M
Net cash 2021 277 B 3 770 M 3 770 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 1 592 B 21 674 M 21 683 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 181 804
Free-Float 25,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 252,31 INR
Last Close Price 278,65 INR
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target -9,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Delaporte Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Saurabh Govil Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
B. M. Bhanumurthy Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Rishad Azim Premji Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIPRO LIMITED13.30%21 520
ACCENTURE12.11%150 187
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.88%117 186
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.76%108 918
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-18.75%59 563
VMWARE, INC.-9.43%57 755
