SYDNEY | BENGALURU, India - June 18, 2024 - Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company and GBST, a leading global provider of wealth management and advice solutions technology for the financial services industry, have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at delivering end-to-end administration services for superannuation, wealth, and pensions companies transitioning from legacy IT environments.

This partnership brings together GBST's industry-leading Composer wealth management administration SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) platform and Wipro's extensive expertise in outsourced administration and contact centre services, to deliver a single offering that includes technology, cyber, risk, and business operations. This collaboration addresses a critical need within the industry, where organisations often face challenges in managing legacy IT systems and multiple service providers simultaneously. By consolidating administration services through a single, integrated platform, companies can streamline operations, reduce complexity, and enhance service delivery to their customers.

"This announcement marks a significant milestone for the financial services industry," said Robert DeDominicis, Global Chief Executive Officer of GBST. "We see the global market looking for alternative fully outsourced solutions. Under this partnership arrangement, clients can benefit from a modern, best-of-breed, SaaS-based, scalable wealth management administration platform, with IT and back-office services supported by a proven digital transformation partner in Wipro."

Chris Smith, Chief Executive Officer - Australia and New Zealand, Wipro Limited, said, "We are excited to collaborate with GBST to drive innovation and transformation in the superannuation and wealth management space. Together, we will enable organisations to modernise their operations, leverage advanced technologies like Generative AI (GenAI), and deliver superior outcomes for their members."

GBST and Wipro have extensive experience serving the wealth, superannuation, and pensions markets globally. Through this partnership, the two companies aim to accelerate the industry's shift towards modern IT environments that enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, improve customer experience, and enable proposition expansion like innovative retirement income solutions.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 230,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

About GBST

GBST delivers technology and digital solutions to enable, support and scale wealth management and advice organisations globally. Our team of experienced professionals create vital back, middle, and front-office solutions for wealth managers, life and pension companies, stockbrokers, fund managers, investment managers and advisers, as well as offer financial tools and digital services to banks and loan providers. Founded in 1983, GBST works with more than 100 financial brands across Europe, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada, and the UAE. Our leading-edge technology supports over 5.5 million investor accounts under administration with Direct to Consumer, Advised and Workplace channel solutions. For more information, please visit: www.gbst.com

About Composer

Composer is a wealth management administration SaaS technology solution. It helps advised and D2C investment platforms, superannuation funds, life and pension firms, and employee savings schemes improve efficiency and ensure regulatory compliance. Composer offers a comprehensive suite of solutions to streamline the administration of wealth management products from the distribution channel to the back office. It supports multiple investment products and asset types including the management of model portfolios. Composer enables business consolidation onto a single platform, driving operational efficiency, reducing risk and automating business processes and trading.

