LONDON | BENGALURU, India - Dec. 12, 2023: Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced that it has entered into a new agreement with RSA, one of the world's leading general insurance companies. Wipro will help accelerate RSA's migration to the cloud and build a compliant, secure, and scalable IT infrastructure. The three-year engagement builds on Wipro and RSA's existing relationship, which began in 2016.

This contract will accompany RSA on its journey over the next couple of years to modernize its infrastructure and the use of Cloud technology. It will also support the delivery of a range of operational services to enable a connected business environment and support RSA's growth objectives. The resulting state-of-the-art infrastructure will optimize service delivery and enhance RSA's customer and employee experience through automation.

Omkar Nisal, Managing Director UK & Ireland, Wipro Limited, said, "We are proud to extend our engagement with RSA. Under our enhanced scope, we will accompany them on their modernization journey by addressing their technology and regulatory needs. Through cloud technology and industry-leading cybersecurity frameworks, we will further strengthen and scale RSA's business. Our teams are excited to continue our work, always innovating and driving modernization to realize RSA's ambitions."

Matt Lockie, IT Foundation Director, RSA said, "Wipro and RSA's continued relationship helps us to drive greater value across our infrastructure services and ensure the highest standards of service. There is a big focus on modernization in the next couple of years and both organizations remain committed to pushing boundaries and achieving even greater success in the future."

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With nearly 245,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our clients, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com

Media Contact:

Laura Barnes

Wipro Limited

laura.barnes@wipro.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro's beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro's control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro's growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov.We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

