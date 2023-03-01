Advanced search
    507685   INE075A01022

WIPRO LIMITED

(507685)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-27
387.05 INR   -0.83%
Wipro : launches “5G Def-i” platform to accelerate the connected enterprise

03/01/2023 | 07:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The end-to-end platform integrates networks, application, and cloud services to enable companies to seamlessly and quickly connect assets and systems on 5G networks

BARCELONA, Spain | NEW YORK | BANGALORE, India - February 27, 2023: Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced the launch of its "5G Def-i" platform. The integrated platform - which empowers businesses to seamlessly transform their infrastructure, networks and services - will debut during the MWC Barcelona panel "Realizing the Ambitions of the Connected Enterprise."

Many organizations have failed to maximize their return on connectivity investments due to the challenge of bringing 5G services close to the enterprise edge. Wipro's 5G Def-i platform bundles network connectivity tools and enablers on a cloud-native foundation to reduce complexities and seamlessly integrate key systems. The platform encompasses proprietary Wipro frameworks such as Data Discovery Platform, Multi-Domain Orchestrator and Cloud Native NFs runtime platform, plus assets from an ecosystem of communication service providers and network equipment/software providers. This single, end-to-end solution accelerates the implementation of services for the connected, intelligent enterprise.

"Ubiquitous 5G connectivity can be the key enabler of business transformation, digitalization and new revenue streams, but many industries have struggled to become truly connected and capitalize on those opportunities," said Lourdes Charles, VP and Global Head of 5G, Wipro Limited. "As spectrum continues to unlock network deployment possibilities, Wipro's 5G Def-i platform equips businesses in any industry to finally capitalize on the promise of 5G quickly, securely and efficiently."

Built on open standards, Wipro's 5G Def-i platform provides the cloud-native environment, network APIs, and third-party integrations necessary for companies to onboard existing infrastructure, incubate new apps and services, and keep up with changes in technology. The integrated suite marries the scalability of the cloud with the speed and capacity of 5G. It also offers an intelligence layer to develop actionable business insights, brings visibility to endpoint devices and data insights, delivers faster service implementation for network operators, and enables speedy deployment of new applications in enterprise, factory, or smart-city environments.

"Integrating transformative resources like the 5G Def-i platform into Cisco's 5G and Enterprise products such as Private 5G, IoTaaS, Thousand Eyes and Identity Services Engine will enable an end-to-end solution to enable businesses to enable positive business outcomes," said Matt Price, VP Engineering, Provider Mobility at Cisco.

Wipro's 5G Def-i platform accelerates connectivity integrations and the path to 5G-enabled revenue using horizontal services tailored for industry-specific applications. The platform's robust security, application lifecycle management, digital-assurance services and data-analytics features support service development and delivery in multiple scenarios, from a single enterprise instance to a multi-tenant instance in a communication service provider environment.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

Media Contact
Sanuber Grohe
Sanuber.grohe@wipro.com
Wipro Limited

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro's beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro's control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro's growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

Wipro Limited published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
