Wipro : Citrix, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Partner to Accelerate Remote Working Solutions

New York, USA, Bangalore, India and San Jose, Calif. - April 29, 2021: Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has strengthened its alliance with Citrix Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXS) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

The partnership will provide enterprises a robust solution that will accelerate remote working and bring modernization into workspaces. The solution offers a seamless framework to enable a unified experience for organizations. This will be delivered through a pay-per-use model that is subscription-based, agile, elastic, and offers a consistent cloud experience. It aims to help clients accelerate their digital transformation efforts and work towards building a resilient enterprise that can operate successfully as a hybrid workplace in the new normal.

Wipro will integrate its Desktop as a Service platform, virtuadesk™, and Wipro's Digital Workspace solution with a host of services offered by Citrix and HPE. The partnership will leverage Citrix® Virtual Apps & Desktop™ Services with a zero-trust security strategy alongside purpose-built Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) from HPE to manage workloads and create secure, high-performance virtual compute environments through HPE GreenLake cloud services. The combination of advanced solutions and architecture will fully support the development of modern virtual workspaces with flexible commercial models to ensure business continuity.

Wipro virtuadesk™ provides accelerators for cloud readiness assessment, cloud migration and application life cycle management. In addition, virtuadesk™ makes it easier to leverage the benefits that accompany Artificial Intelligence, automation, the Internet of Things, heightened mobility and advanced analytics. This creates an ecosystem for improved employee engagement and collaboration through simpler IT. Virtuadesk™ also allows for greater workplace efficiency and accessibility, with 24/7 access to apps and data.

Satish Y, Vice President, iCORE - Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited said, 'We are excited to collaborate with Citrix and HPE to further enhance the value we create for our customers. This integration strengthens our complementary capabilities in virtualization tools and platforms, desktop and application integration, as well as workplace management services. Together, we will equip enterprises to enhance employee experiences and build a collaborative, intelligent, flexible and sustainable workspace that helps them achieve transformative outcomes.'

'The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way the world works,' said Sachin Menon, Vice President, Global Strategic Partners, Citrix. 'Remote work has become the standard for many companies, and together with Wipro and HPE, Citrix can deliver a powerful digital workspace in a trusted and secure public cloud where employees can access everything they need to get work done and perform at their best wherever they happen to be.'

'In response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the subsequent new normal, businesses feel pressured to implement secure, remote work options for their employees,' said Arwa Kaddoura, Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Go To Market, HPE GreenLake. 'A key element of any VDI implementation is ensuring a customer's platform supports the workload they are running. With HPE GreenLake for VDI, we are offering customers a broad portfolio of secure VDI infrastructure solutions to match specific use cases or workloads. And now, through our joint solution with Wipro we will help customers address their most immediate challenges and unexpected demands.'

About virtuadesk™

Wipro's virtuadesk™, is an appliance-based desktop as a service solution focused creating and enhancing virtual workplaces. virtuadesk™ takes advantage of cloud architecture principles to create cost effective and high-performance virtual desktops and applications. The solution integrates with corporate IT infrastructure and supports existing workflows and processes. virtuadesk™ empowers users with a self-service portal that brings speed and agility to application access and real-time desktop management along with a reduction total cost of ownership.

About Wipro Limited



Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 190,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

