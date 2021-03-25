Log in
Wipro : Containerization at Scale with Red Hat Open Shift Service on AWS (ROSA)

03/25/2021 | 01:05pm EDT
Enterprises have been looking for solutions to digitally transform themselves to excel on customer expectation and improve on efficiency and agility. The challenge CIOs are facing is that there is no single solution that exists to undertake this journey at enterprise level. ifferent technologies provide solutions in varied shapes and forms with their own advantages and disadvantages. igital transformation is cloud as to bring multiple technologies together to a holistic eco system for digital enterprise. Over t CIOs have chosen technology platforms after stringent organizational compliance and review processes. They have invested resources and time to get these platforms certified for usage for their organization business and technical needs. It would be unfair to expect that the workloads running on certified platform be re-written re-architected and re-certified just for cloud migration. This might defeat the entire purpose of migrating to cloud due to higher TCO and time loss in recoding and certification. Therefore, the need of the hour is to have proven technology platforms integrated with cloud for seamless migration.

AWS ha been at the forefront for this change and constantly innovating to bring multiple technologies with seamless integration to cloud platform. One such service recently unveiled is Red Hat OpenShift Service (ROSA)

ROSA provides ahassle containerized workloads to AWS. Wipro has been driving the cloud-based modernization continuum (Rehost to Cloud native to Serverless) and with ROSA being offered as a service a significant portion of the journey is abstracted. It provides the power of Openshift to make it cloud independent but with your preferred cloud as AWS. This will further be fast tracked by Wipro's proprietary modernization and migration toolsets across the application landscape. It provides a massive push to organizations whose private cloud is running on OpenShift to adopt a ybrid cloud strategy without changing their underlying deployment stack and deployment pipelines and reap the benefits based on pay-as-you model. Wipro with both AWS and RedHat to provide endtoend support in adopting strategies

Wipro will help customer devise fastcloud migration paths to migrate existing OpenShift workload leveraging ROSA without investing too much time on recoding rearchitecting. Customer benefit by having access to host of native services from AWS enhance their application efficiency and capabilit at lower cost.

Disclaimer

Wipro Limited published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 17:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
EPS Revisions
