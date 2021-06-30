Wipro : Global Policy on Prevention of LGBTQ+ Discrimination(PDF) 06/30/2021 | 09:11am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields GLOBAL POLICY ON PREVENTION OF LGBTQ+ DISCRIMINATION TABLE OF CONTENTS Objective of the Policy Spirit of the Policy Prohibition of LGBTQ+ Discrimination Scope of Policy Application of Policy Policy and Procedure for Disclosure, Enquiry and Disciplinary Action Employee rights and obligations Managerial obligations Continuous sensitization of employees to issues on prevention of discrimination No Retaliation Revision History Version 1 Initial Version June 2021 Sensitivity: Internal & Restricted 1. Objective of the Policy Wipro believes that all people have an equal right to live free from violence, persecution, discrimination and stigma. Wipro welcomes the efforts taken in many countries to protect the rights of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer or Questioning+ (LGBTQ+) people. Wipro is determined to provide a work environment that is free from any form of discrimination or harassment and to maintain an environment where all LGBTQ+ employees are considered equal, and their dignity is respected and promoted. Any employee, who is involved in LGBTQ+ discrimination, shall be subject to appropriate disciplinary action. 2. Spirit of the Policy Wipro strives to promote equality through prevention, elimination and redressal of LGBTQ+ discrimination in the workplace. Through this policy, we aim to: Encourage our employees to take an active role in preventing LGBTQ+ discrimination and instill in them the understanding that we all share a role in ensuring a discrimination and harassment- free work environment for LGBTQ+ employees Deter employees from committing any form of discrimination against LGBTQ+ employees. Assure all LGBTQ+ employees that they can rely upon the organization's support in resolving their concerns related to discrimination at the workplace Take steps to ensure laws in all geographies are complied with in Wipro work environment Prohibition of LGBTQ+ Discrimination

Discrimination at workplace adversely affects a productive working environment and can adversely impact the health, confidence, morale and performance of those affected by it, including anyone who witnesses or experiences such unwanted behaviour.

Discrimination against LGBTQ+ employees at the workplace or at an extension of the workplace is strictly prohibited and will not be tolerated under this policy. Further, any retaliation against an employee who has complained about LGBTQ+ discrimination or who has cooperated/participated in an investigation of LGBTQ+ discrimination complaint is similarly prohibited and will not be tolerated. Scope of Policy

This policy will be applicable to all allegations of discrimination at the workplace. Workplace includes all those places visited by an employee arising out of or during course of employment. It includes extended workplace while travelling, such as transportation in any mode provided by Wipro for undertaking a journey, place of stay and work (e.g: home), venue of work-related events, customer sites/locations, work-related venue of entertainment or leisure. Application of Policy

This policy shall be applicable to all employees including part-time, temporary, contractual personnel, trainees, and persons on probation and apprentices while on an engagement with Wipro Version 1 Initial Version June 2021 Sensitivity: Internal & Restricted anywhere in the world as well as any other third party who is present on Wipro premises such as candidates, visitors, or guests. Wipro includes its subsidiaries and affiliate companies. Wipro's customers, vendors, vendor employees, consultants, and anyone else doing business at Wipro's premises or relating to any work being carried out on behalf of our organization must also comply with this policy. 6. Policy and Procedure for Disclosure, Inquiry, and Disciplinary Action 6.1. What is LGBTQ+ discrimination? LGBTQ+ discrimination is any unwelcome verbal, non-verbal or physical conduct that is offensive, demeaning, humiliating, derogatory, or any other inappropriate behaviour that fails to respect the dignity of a LGBTQ+ employee. An act/conduct can be categorized as discrimination if: purpose or effect of violating the dignity of a LGBTQ+ employee based on their sexual orientation or/and gender identity and expression. purpose or effect of creating an intimidating, hostile, or offensive work environment. purpose or effect of unreasonably interfering with a LGBTQ+ employee's work performance. It otherwise adversely affects a LGBTQ+ employee's employment or career pursuit opportunities. 6.2 Prevention of LGBTQ+ discrimination Consistent with Wipro's code of business conduct and application laws, we shall ensure all reasonable steps for prevention of LGBTQ+ discrimination at work. Such steps shall include: Widely circulating our policy against LGBTQ+ discrimination amongst all employees. Providing training to employees on our policy against LGBTQ+ discrimination through awareness sessions and during onboarding Establishing a complaints committee as part of the OMBUDS function at Wipro to respond to LGBTQ+ discrimination complaints. Implementing the findings of the complaints committee. Informing employees of the relevant laws 6.3 Reporting LGBTQ+ discrimination 6.3.1. To whom should a concern can be raised? a) Direct Resolution: It is important for an LGBTQ+ employee to report concerns of discrimination or harassment regardless of its seriousness to their HR manager or Designated Complaint officer, Mellissa Ferrier, as soon as possible. It is important for the LGBTQ+ employee to understand that the company's management will not be able to assist in stopping the discrimination from continuing if it is unaware of the problem. For this purpose, timely reporting is advised. Version 1 Initial Version June 2021 Sensitivity: Internal & Restricted Manager: Managers must deal expeditiously and fairly with allegations of LGBTQ+ discrimination within their departments whether or not there has been a written or formal complaint. Managers must: Take all complaints or concerns of alleged or possible discrimination seriously no matter how minor or who is involved.

Ensure that LGBTQ+ discrimination is reported to Designated Complaint officer, HR or Ombuds immediately so that a prompt investigation can occur.

Take any appropriate action to prevent retaliation or prohibited conduct from reoccurring during and after any investigations or complaints. Managers who knowingly allow or tolerate LGBTQ+ discrimination or retaliation will be in violation of this policy and subject to disciplinary action. HR: HR is responsible for: Ensuring that LGBTQ+ employees are aware of the seriousness of a discrimination complaint.

Explaining this policy and the investigation procedures to the complainant and also assist in filing the complaint with Ombuds or Designated Complaint officer designated under the law

Supporting the designated Complaint Officer or Ombuds, if they require any assistance in the investigation of the alleged discrimination. Designated Complaint officer/ Ombuds: In addition to reporting LGBTQ+ discrimination to the employee's manager or someone else within the employee's chain of command, or a member of HR, any employee, contractor, vendor, vendor employee etc. who feels they have been subjected to discrimination because of their sexual orientation or gender identity/expression (or any other person acting in good faith on their behalf) shall have the option to seek formal intervention directly from the Designated Complaint officer (if the grievance occurred in India) or Ombuds through the following means: Email to Designated Complaint officer at mellissa.ferrier@wipro.com with details Contact via intranet/internet through the intranet "MyWipro ->App Store -> Information ->

Ombuds", or through the internet at www.wiproombuds.com Additionally, a complainant may raise a concern through the Hotline where the concern can be made through a telephone call or online in several global languages. Details of the Hotline are available at myWipro > My Information > Ombuds Process > Ombuds Channel > Telephone. The concern will shall be investigated by the Designated Complaint Officer if the grievance occurred in India and by the Designated Ombudsperson for all other locations. All complaints alleging a violation of this policy will be promptly and thoroughly investigated and where appropriate, prompt remedial action will be taken in accordance with applicable local law. Version 1 Initial Version June 2021 Sensitivity: Internal & Restricted 7. Employee rights and obligations Pursuant to the preventive steps under this policy, every employee should: Become fully informed about the contents of this policy, and complete any trainings required by Wipro. In some countries/ states, training will be required under law. Cooperate with any measures introduced to promote equal opportunities at workplace. Respect the sensitivities of others. Never take discriminatory actions or decisions which are contrary to the letter and spirit of this policy. Offer information and support to any person who the employee suspects is being discriminated and/or otherwise report any such instance of LGBTQ+ discrimination to the appropriate persons. Maintain confidentiality regarding any aspect of an inquiry to which the employee may be a party. Be aware that the employee retains the right to file complaint of unlawful discrimination under the law of the land with local authorities including police. If an employee chooses to file such a complaint with police authorities, Ombuds or the designated compliant officer will provide all reasonable assistance in this regard as required under the applicable law. Be aware of and follow local customs with respect to people interactions at workplace. 8. Managerial obligations Employees in managerial positions must ensure that: They foster a climate free of discrimination in their teams. Employees who report to them, comply with this policy. They are aware and follow the local customs in respect of people interactions at workplace. They and their team members undergo Wipro's training on harassment-free workplace. (In some locations these trainings are mandatory under the local law.) They do all that is necessary to ensure that prompt, effective action is taken on any complaint they receive. They do not instruct, induce or attempt to induce or pressurize or otherwise allow other employees to act in breach of this policy or the local law. In addition to being subject to discipline if they engage in LGBTQ+ discrimination themselves, supervisors and managers will be subject to discipline for failing to report suspected LGTBQ+ discrimination or otherwise knowingly allowing LGBTQ+ discrimination to continue. 9. Continuous sensitization of employees to issues on prevention of harassment Wipro will endeavor to sensitize and train its employees on the prevention of LGBTQ+ discrimination. Version 1 Initial Version June 2021 Sensitivity: Internal & Restricted Attachments Original document

