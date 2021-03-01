Wipro : Imitating HyperScalers For On-premise And Hybrid Cloud Environments

In the earlier blog, we saw that organizations have an immediate need to experience an innovative and agile rollout of relevant services, and CIOs need a foundation that can extract three key capabilities from their IT estate. In addition, we also understood that cross skilling has its limits and that an adoption of tools and automation don't benefit organizations if the methodologies used are not strategic.We were left pondering over a few key questions.

Can there be a solution that helps achieve these objectives? What if there was a solution that saves spends on RUN, is economical enough to survive on those savings, and builds a foundation to facilitate a NextGen platform? Does such a solution exist?

The solution: ServiceTheater

ServiceTheater is designed to address the above challenges at a grass root level. It has been developed to function and deliver independently, as well as add strength and complement scenarios where automation tools exist. ServiceTheater was designed and developed with a clear goal to deliver solutions that CIOs and IT leaders can leverage to meet the challenges and objectives described above. Let us understand the methods that ServiceTheater uses to solve the above mentioned challenges.

1. Functional feature#1: API mediation layer (AML)

A very important feature is the solution's ability to fire native APIs of target/underlying technologies. An example of such an action would be triggering appropriate APIs of a CMDB software to make an entry about a freshly provisioned virtual machine. Once the API mediation layer is directed with the rules laid by the 'Automation development engine' and the 'Workflow orchestration engine', modulating legacy and modern technologies are no different. Therefore, the outcome and rollout of services that end users are interested in become the point of focus. In addition, this layer also modulates both legacy and modern technologies in similar ways by following rules laid down by the 'Automation Development Engine' and the 'Workflow Orchestration Engine', thereby facilitating and enabling enterprises to focus on the outcome, as well as roll out of services of interest to end users.

2. Functional feature#2: Automation development engine (AUTODEV)

The automation Development engine facilitates the creation and versioning of automated artefacts with ease, and minimal knowledge about programming languages. Additionally, the automation development engine allows and facilitates a combination of artefacts to deliver new automation workflows that are suited for complex automation scenarios. These artefacts are graded as Frames, Scenes, Acts, and Plays. The artifacts graded as Play can automate the most complicated scenarios, such as Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service.

3. Functional feature#3: Workflow orchestration engine (WORE)

The Workflow Orchestration Engine weaves artefacts that are developed using the Automation Development Engine into workflows. These workflows can be easily curated to deliver varied outcomes as per the needs of an organization. In addition, the Workflow Orchestration Engine allows sequencing, resequencing, and combiningworkflows with existing automation initiatives such as shell scripts, Python modules, etc. This enables the field force to reuse existing investments and deliver both simple and complex automation use cases with ease. The Workflow Orchestration Engine and the Automation Development Engine work in tandem to deliver cross tower automation and are a boon for systems and operations engineers. Organizations benefit from reduced cross tower handoffs and skill maintenance costs, and improved ticket resolution time.

Now we know that ServiceTheater anonymizes both legacy and modern technologies with ease and helps CIOs and IT leaders to embrace both. It enables field officers to create, curate, edit, and reuse automation artefacts easily, with minimal programming knowledge. ServiceTheater can orchestrate and mix work flows to deliver complicated use cases of the highest order and complexity. It promotes and supports cross tower automation, thereby improving service provider SLA's and operational efficiencies.

However, how will ServiceTheater be of use to an enterprise that has already invested in automation tools? How will it complement them? Will it not disrupt the existing ecosystem?

As we said earlier, ServiceTheater was carefully planned, designed, and developed to meet the challenges, objectives and expectations of CIOs and IT leaders. We have a solution, and it will be interesting to find out how we implement it.

We shall get to know more about this in the forthcoming blog- How HyperScalers Front End Applications and Configure Tools: With The Superpowers of ServiceTheatre

Adios!