Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Wirecard AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDI   DE0007472060

WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Risks for German finance revolve around rates, BaFin president says

11/15/2021 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority Chief Executive Branson attends a news conference in Bern

* BaFin chief outlines 10 new medium-term goals

* Banks need to improve profitability, Branson says

FRANKFURT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The new president of Germany's financial watchdog BaFin said on Monday that the greatest risks for the financial sector revolve around interest rates.

BaFin President Mark Branson, just months into the job, also outlined 10 new medium-term goals for the supervisor, ranging from promoting stability to preventing money laundering.

BaFin's reputation was battered last year after it failed to spot wrongdoing ahead of the collapse last year of the German payments company Wirecard, a former blue-chip hailed as a German success story and once worth $28 billion.

That resulted in new leadership at BaFin with Branson at the top, as well as new powers for the Bonn-based body.

Branson, speaking at a banking conference and in an in-house BaFin publication, said that years of low interest rates can be problematic for certain bank business models and for life insurance.

At the same time, the risk of bubbles forming is increasing in various markets, he said in the in-house publication, BaFin Journal.

"If rates rise abruptly, it will be turbulent," he said at the conference.

Branson said that banks need to work on improving profitability, which can be the first line of defense in troubled times.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2021
All news about WIRECARD AG
10:02aRisks for German finance revolve around rates, BaFin president says
RE
11/12Wirecard's Shares Down 37% Ahead Of Delisting From Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MT
11/12EU securities watchdog probes Luxembourg regulator - email
RE
10/14WIRECARD : German Financial Watchdog's New Chief Eyes Further Reforms Post-Wirecard Oversi..
MT
09/09WIRECARD : EY to spend $2bn on improving audits after Wirecard scandal
AQ
09/09WIRECARD : Ernst & Young Plans $2 Billion Investment To Improve Post-Scandal Audits
MT
09/04WIRECARD : Dax announces raft of additions as German index braces for expansion
AQ
09/03Porsche, Puma to join Germany's DAX as index expands
RE
09/03WIRECARD : British Adviser Arrested In Singapore Over Forgery Claims
MT
09/02WIRECARD : British businessman arrested on Wirecard-linked fraud charges
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WIRECARD AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2019 2 769 M 3 170 M 3 170 M
Net income 2019 524 M 600 M 600 M
Net cash 2019 1 135 M 1 300 M 1 300 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,02x
Yield 2019 320%
Capitalization 9,44 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,41x
EV / Sales 2020
Nbr of Employees 5 685
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart WIRECARD AG
Duration : Period :
Wirecard AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Eichelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wulf Matthias Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Klestil Member-Supervisory Board
Vuyiswa V. MCwabeni Member-Supervisory Board
Anastassia Lauterbach Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIRECARD AG-75.26%11
SQUARE, INC.4.44%104 848
FISERV, INC.-11.45%66 565
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-38.89%38 195
AFTERPAY LIMITED-1.34%24 748
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.48%19 611