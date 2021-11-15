Risks for German finance revolve around rates, BaFin president says

* BaFin chief outlines 10 new medium-term goals
FRANKFURT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The new president of Germany's
financial watchdog BaFin said on Monday that the greatest risks
for the financial sector revolve around interest rates.
BaFin President Mark Branson, just months into the job, also
outlined 10 new medium-term goals for the supervisor, ranging
from promoting stability to preventing money laundering.
BaFin's reputation was battered last year after it failed to
spot wrongdoing ahead of the collapse last year of the German
payments company Wirecard, a former blue-chip hailed as a German
success story and once worth $28 billion.
That resulted in new leadership at BaFin with Branson at the
top, as well as new powers for the Bonn-based body.
Branson, speaking at a banking conference and in an in-house
BaFin publication, said that years of low interest rates can be
problematic for certain bank business models and for life
insurance.
At the same time, the risk of bubbles forming is increasing
in various markets, he said in the in-house publication, BaFin
Journal.
"If rates rise abruptly, it will be turbulent," he said at
the conference.
Branson said that banks need to work on improving
profitability, which can be the first line of defense in
troubled times.
