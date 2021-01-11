DGAP-PVR : Wirecard AG: Release according to -2

|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| |Domestic Holdings,| | | | |Inc. | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley & | %| %| %| |Co. LLC | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings Inc. | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Limited | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| |Investments (UK) | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley & | %| %| %| |Co. International | | | | |plc | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings Inc. | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| |Capital | | | | |(Luxembourg) S.A. | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| |Capital | | | | |Management, LLC | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| |Domestic Holdings,| | | | |Inc. | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| |Investment | | | | |Management Inc. | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings Inc. | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| |B.V. | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| |Capital | | | | |Management, LLC | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| |Domestic Holdings,| | | | |Inc. | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| |Smith Barney LLC | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| |Capital | | | | |Management, LLC | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| |Domestic Holdings,| | | | |Inc. | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |E*TRADE Financial | %| %| %| |Holdings, LLC | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |ETCM Holdings, LLC| %| %| %| +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |E*TRADE Securities| %| %| %| |LLC | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ *9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG* (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ | Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both| | rights| instruments| | +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ | %| %| %| +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ *10. Other explanatory remarks:* +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |The notification is triggered due to the non-application of | |the Trading Book Exemption which is available under Sect. 36 | |Para. 1 WpHG to the holdings of Morgan Stanley & Co. | |International plc following the UK leaving the EU. Please | |note, the Trading book exemption continues to be applied by | |Morgan Stanley Europe SE to its holdings of 0.03% as of 1st | |January 2021. | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ Date +-----------+ |08 Jan 2021| +-----------+ 2021-01-11 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Wirecard AG Einsteinring 35 85609 Aschheim b. München Germany Internet: www.wirecard.com End of News DGAP News Service 1159772 2021-01-11

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2021 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)