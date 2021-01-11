DGAP-PVR : Wirecard AG: Release according to -2

|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Domestic Holdings,| | | |
|Inc. | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley & | %| %| %|
|Co. LLC | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings Inc. | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Investments (UK) | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley & | %| %| %|
|Co. International | | | |
|plc | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings Inc. | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Capital | | | |
|(Luxembourg) S.A. | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Capital | | | |
|Management, LLC | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Domestic Holdings,| | | |
|Inc. | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Investment | | | |
|Management Inc. | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings Inc. | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|B.V. | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Capital | | | |
|Management, LLC | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Domestic Holdings,| | | |
|Inc. | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Smith Barney LLC | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Capital | | | |
|Management, LLC | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Domestic Holdings,| | | |
|Inc. | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|E*TRADE Financial | %| %| %|
|Holdings, LLC | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|ETCM Holdings, LLC| %| %| %|
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|E*TRADE Securities| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+
| %| %| %|
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*
+--------------------------------------------------------------+
|The notification is triggered due to the non-application of |
|the Trading Book Exemption which is available under Sect. 36 |
|Para. 1 WpHG to the holdings of Morgan Stanley & Co. |
|International plc following the UK leaving the EU. Please |
|note, the Trading book exemption continues to be applied by |
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE to its holdings of 0.03% as of 1st |
|January 2021. |
+--------------------------------------------------------------+
Date
+-----------+
|08 Jan 2021|
+-----------+
2021-01-11 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com
End of News DGAP News Service
1159772 2021-01-11
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 11, 2021 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)