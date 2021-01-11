Log in
DGAP-PVR : Wirecard AG: Release according to -2-

01/11/2021 | 09:16am EST
|Morgan Stanley    |           %|            %|               %| 
|Domestic Holdings,|            |             |                | 
|Inc.              |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley &  |           %|            %|               %| 
|Co. LLC           |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|-                 |           %|            %|               %| 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |           %|            %|               %| 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |           %|            %|               %| 
|International     |            |             |                | 
|Holdings Inc.     |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |           %|            %|               %| 
|International     |            |             |                | 
|Limited           |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |           %|            %|               %| 
|Investments (UK)  |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley &  |           %|            %|               %| 
|Co. International |            |             |                | 
|plc               |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|-                 |           %|            %|               %| 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |           %|            %|               %| 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |           %|            %|               %| 
|International     |            |             |                | 
|Holdings Inc.     |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |           %|            %|               %| 
|Capital           |            |             |                | 
|(Luxembourg) S.A. |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|-                 |           %|            %|               %| 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |           %|            %|               %| 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |           %|            %|               %| 
|Capital           |            |             |                | 
|Management, LLC   |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |           %|            %|               %| 
|Domestic Holdings,|            |             |                | 
|Inc.              |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |           %|            %|               %| 
|Investment        |            |             |                | 
|Management Inc.   |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|-                 |           %|            %|               %| 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |           %|            %|               %| 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |           %|            %|               %| 
|International     |            |             |                | 
|Holdings Inc.     |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |           %|            %|               %| 
|B.V.              |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|-                 |           %|            %|               %| 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |           %|            %|               %| 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |           %|            %|               %| 
|Capital           |            |             |                | 
|Management, LLC   |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |           %|            %|               %| 
|Domestic Holdings,|            |             |                | 
|Inc.              |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |           %|            %|               %| 
|Smith Barney LLC  |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|-                 |           %|            %|               %| 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |           %|            %|               %| 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |           %|            %|               %| 
|Capital           |            |             |                | 
|Management, LLC   |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |           %|            %|               %| 
|Domestic Holdings,|            |             |                | 
|Inc.              |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|E*TRADE Financial |           %|            %|               %| 
|Holdings, LLC     |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|ETCM Holdings, LLC|           %|            %|               %| 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|E*TRADE Securities|           %|            %|               %| 
|LLC               |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG* 
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) 
 
Date of general meeting: 
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general 
meeting: 
 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|    Proportion of voting|          Proportion of|Total of both| 
|                  rights|            instruments|             | 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|                       %|                      %|            %| 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
*10. Other explanatory remarks:* 
 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|The notification is triggered due to the non-application of   | 
|the Trading Book Exemption which is available under Sect. 36  | 
|Para. 1 WpHG to the holdings of Morgan Stanley & Co.          | 
|International plc following the UK leaving the EU. Please     | 
|note, the Trading book exemption continues to be applied by   | 
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE to its holdings of 0.03% as of 1st   | 
|January 2021.                                                 | 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
Date 
 
+-----------+ 
|08 Jan 2021| 
+-----------+ 
 
2021-01-11 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  Wirecard AG 
          Einsteinring 35 
          85609 Aschheim b. München 
          Germany 
Internet: www.wirecard.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1159772 2021-01-11

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2021 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)

