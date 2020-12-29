DGAP-PVR : Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+------------------------------+--------------------+
|Name: |Wirecard AG |
+------------------------------+--------------------+
|Street: |Einsteinring 35 |
+------------------------------+--------------------+
|Postal code: |85609 |
+------------------------------+--------------------+
|City: |Aschheim b. München |
| |Germany |
+------------------------------+--------------------+
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71|
+------------------------------+--------------------+
*2. Reason for notification*
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Other reason: |
| |Application of Trading Book Exemption according to sec. 36 |
| |para. 1 WpHG |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
+--------------------------------------------------------------+
|Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United |
|States of America (USA) |
+--------------------------------------------------------------+
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
+-----------+
|18 Dec 2020|
+-----------+
*6. Total positions*
+-------------+-----------+-----------+---------+--------------+
| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| rights|both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
+-------------+-----------+-----------+---------+--------------+
|New | 0.00003 %| 0.87 %| 0.87 %| 123565586|
+-------------+-----------+-----------+---------+--------------+
|Previous | 0.06 %| 5.27 %| 5.34 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
+-------------+-----------+-----------+---------+--------------+
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|US97654L1087| 0| 40| 0.00 %| 0.00003 %|
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|*Total* | 40 | 0.00003 % |
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
+----------+--------------+-------------+----------+-----------+
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
| | |period | absolute| |
+----------+--------------+-------------+----------+-----------+
|Right To |open | | 1,062,933| 0.86 %|
|Recall | | | | |
+----------+--------------+-------------+----------+-----------+
| | |*Total* | 1,062,933| 0.86 %|
+----------+--------------+-------------+----------+-----------+
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|
| | | |t | | |
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+
|Swap |08.03.2021 | |Cash | 6,024| 0.005 %|
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+
| | | |*Total* | 6,024| 0.005 %|
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%|
| | at least 3%| through| or more)|
| | or more)| instruments| |
| | | (if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|The Goldman Sachs | %| %| %|
|Group, Inc. | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|GSAM Holdings LLC | %| %| %|
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Goldman Sachs | %| %| %|
|Asset Management, | | | |
|L.P. | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|The Goldman Sachs | %| %| %|
|Group, Inc. | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Goldman Sachs & | %| %| %|
|Co. LLC | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|The Goldman Sachs | %| %| %|
|Group, Inc. | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Goldman Sachs (UK)| %| %| %|
|L.L.C. | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Goldman Sachs | %| %| %|
|Group UK Limited | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Goldman Sachs | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+
| %| %| %|
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*
++
||
++
Date
+-----------+
|22 Dec 2020|
+-----------+
