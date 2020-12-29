Log in
WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
DGAP-PVR : Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/29/2020 | 09:21am EST
 DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG 
Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide 
distribution 
 
2020-12-29 / 15:19 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Notification of Major Holdings* 
 
*1. Details of issuer* 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
|Name:                         |Wirecard AG         | 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
|Street:                       |Einsteinring 35     | 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
|Postal code:                  |85609               | 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
|City:                         |Aschheim b. München | 
|                              |Germany             | 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71| 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
*2. Reason for notification* 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights           | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments                         | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights                        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Other reason:                                               | 
| |Application of Trading Book Exemption according to sec. 36  | 
| |para. 1 WpHG                                                | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.                   | 
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United    | 
|States of America (USA)                                       | 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
*4. Names of shareholder(s)* 
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* 
+-----------+ 
|18 Dec 2020| 
+-----------+ 
*6. Total positions* 
+-------------+-----------+-----------+---------+--------------+ 
|             |% of voting|% of voting| Total of|  Total number| 
|             |     rights|     rights|both in %|     of voting| 
|             |attached to|    through|  (7.a. +|        rights| 
|             |     shares|instruments|    7.b.)|   pursuant to| 
|             |  (total of|  (total of|         |  Sec. 41 WpHG| 
|             |      7.a.)|    7.b.1 +|         |              | 
|             |           |     7.b.2)|         |              | 
+-------------+-----------+-----------+---------+--------------+ 
|New          |  0.00003 %|     0.87 %|   0.87 %|     123565586| 
+-------------+-----------+-----------+---------+--------------+ 
|Previous     |     0.06 %|     5.27 %|   5.34 %|             /| 
|notification |           |           |         |              | 
+-------------+-----------+-----------+---------+--------------+ 
*7. Details on total positions* 
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|ISIN        |        Absolute        |          In %          | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|            |     Direct|    Indirect|     Direct|    Indirect| 
|            |   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34|   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34| 
|            |      WpHG)|       WpHG)|      WpHG)|       WpHG)| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|US97654L1087|          0|          40|     0.00 %|   0.00003 %| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|*Total*     |           40           |       0.00003 %        | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* 
+----------+--------------+-------------+----------+-----------+ 
|Type of   |Expiration or |Exercise or  |    Voting|     Voting| 
|instrument|maturity date |conversion   |    rights|rights in %| 
|          |              |period       |  absolute|           | 
+----------+--------------+-------------+----------+-----------+ 
|Right To  |open          |             | 1,062,933|     0.86 %| 
|Recall    |              |             |          |           | 
+----------+--------------+-------------+----------+-----------+ 
|          |              |*Total*      | 1,062,933|     0.86 %| 
+----------+--------------+-------------+----------+-----------+ 
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
|Type of|Expiration  |Exercise or|Cash or  |   Voting|   Voting| 
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical |   rights|rights in| 
|ent    |date        |period     |settlemen| absolute|        %| 
|       |            |           |t        |         |         | 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
|Swap   |08.03.2021  |           |Cash     |    6,024|  0.005 %| 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
|       |            |           |*Total*  |    6,024|  0.005 %| 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification 
obligation* 
 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not        | 
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| 
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the           | 
| |(underlying) issuer (1.).                                   | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the     | 
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Name              | % of voting|  % of voting|   Total of both| 
|                  |  rights (if|       rights| (if at least 5%| 
|                  | at least 3%|      through|        or more)| 
|                  |    or more)|  instruments|                | 
|                  |            | (if at least|                | 
|                  |            |  5% or more)|                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|The Goldman Sachs |           %|            %|               %| 
|Group, Inc.       |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|GSAM Holdings LLC |           %|            %|               %| 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Goldman Sachs     |           %|            %|               %| 
|Asset Management, |            |             |                | 
|L.P.              |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|-                 |           %|            %|               %| 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|The Goldman Sachs |           %|            %|               %| 
|Group, Inc.       |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Goldman Sachs &   |           %|            %|               %| 
|Co. LLC           |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|-                 |           %|            %|               %| 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|The Goldman Sachs |           %|            %|               %| 
|Group, Inc.       |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Goldman Sachs (UK)|           %|            %|               %| 
|L.L.C.            |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Goldman Sachs     |           %|            %|               %| 
|Group UK Limited  |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Goldman Sachs     |           %|            %|               %| 
|International     |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG* 
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) 
 
Date of general meeting: 
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general 
meeting: 
 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|    Proportion of voting|          Proportion of|Total of both| 
|                  rights|            instruments|             | 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|                       %|                      %|            %| 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
*10. Other explanatory remarks:* 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
Date 
 
+-----------+ 
|22 Dec 2020| 
+-----------+ 
 
2020-12-29 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  Wirecard AG 
          Einsteinring 35 
          85609 Aschheim b. München 
          Germany 
Internet: www.wirecard.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1157785 2020-12-29

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 29, 2020 09:20 ET (14:20 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2019 2 769 M 3 393 M 3 393 M
Net income 2019 524 M 642 M 642 M
Net cash 2019 1 135 M 1 391 M 1 391 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,08x
Yield 2019 74,7%
Capitalization 40,3 M 49,3 M 49,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,40x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,88x
Nbr of Employees 5 685
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart WIRECARD AG
Duration : Period :
Wirecard AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,23 €
Last Close Price 0,33 €
Spread / Highest target -29,4%
Spread / Average Target -29,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Eichelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wulf Matthias Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Klestil Member-Supervisory Board
Vuyiswa V. MCwabeni Member-Supervisory Board
Anastassia Lauterbach Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD AG-99.69%49
SQUARE, INC.257.00%100 712
FISERV, INC.-2.56%75 538
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.12.59%62 556
AFTERPAY LIMITED296.00%25 022
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.96%22 805
