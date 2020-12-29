DGAP-PVR : Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2020-12-29 / 15:19 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notification of Major Holdings* *1. Details of issuer* +------------------------------+--------------------+ |Name: |Wirecard AG | +------------------------------+--------------------+ |Street: |Einsteinring 35 | +------------------------------+--------------------+ |Postal code: |85609 | +------------------------------+--------------------+ |City: |Aschheim b. München | | |Germany | +------------------------------+--------------------+ |Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71| +------------------------------+--------------------+ *2. Reason for notification* +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Change of breakdown of voting rights | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Other reason: | | |Application of Trading Book Exemption according to sec. 36 | | |para. 1 WpHG | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ *3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. | |City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United | |States of America (USA) | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ *4. Names of shareholder(s)* holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. ++ || ++ *5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* +-----------+ |18 Dec 2020| +-----------+ *6. Total positions* +-------------+-----------+-----------+---------+--------------+ | |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number| | | rights| rights|both in %| of voting| | |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights| | | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to| | | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG| | | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | | | | | 7.b.2)| | | +-------------+-----------+-----------+---------+--------------+ |New | 0.00003 %| 0.87 %| 0.87 %| 123565586| +-------------+-----------+-----------+---------+--------------+ |Previous | 0.06 %| 5.27 %| 5.34 %| /| |notification | | | | | +-------------+-----------+-----------+---------+--------------+ *7. Details on total positions* *a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |ISIN | Absolute | In % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ | | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect| | | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| | | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |US97654L1087| 0| 40| 0.00 %| 0.00003 %| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |*Total* | 40 | 0.00003 % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ *b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* +----------+--------------+-------------+----------+-----------+ |Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting| |instrument|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %| | | |period | absolute| | +----------+--------------+-------------+----------+-----------+ |Right To |open | | 1,062,933| 0.86 %| |Recall | | | | | +----------+--------------+-------------+----------+-----------+ | | |*Total* | 1,062,933| 0.86 %| +----------+--------------+-------------+----------+-----------+ *b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* +-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ |Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting| |instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in| |ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %| | | | |t | | | +-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ |Swap |08.03.2021 | |Cash | 6,024| 0.005 %| +-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ | | | |*Total* | 6,024| 0.005 %| +-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ *8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation* +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Person subject to the notification obligation is not | | |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| | |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the | | |(underlying) issuer (1.). | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the | | |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both| | | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%| | | at least 3%| through| or more)| | | or more)| instruments| | | | | (if at least| | | | | 5% or more)| | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |The Goldman Sachs | %| %| %| |Group, Inc. | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |GSAM Holdings LLC | %| %| %| +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Goldman Sachs | %| %| %| |Asset Management, | | | | |L.P. | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |The Goldman Sachs | %| %| %| |Group, Inc. | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Goldman Sachs & | %| %| %| |Co. LLC | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |The Goldman Sachs | %| %| %| |Group, Inc. | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Goldman Sachs (UK)| %| %| %| |L.L.C. | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Goldman Sachs | %| %| %| |Group UK Limited | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Goldman Sachs | %| %| %| |International | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ *9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG* (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ | Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both| | rights| instruments| | +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ | %| %| %| +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ *10. Other explanatory remarks:* ++ || ++ Date +-----------+ |22 Dec 2020| +-----------+ 2020-12-29 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Wirecard AG Einsteinring 35 85609 Aschheim b. München Germany Internet: www.wirecard.com End of News DGAP News Service 1157785 2020-12-29

December 29, 2020 09:20 ET (14:20 GMT)