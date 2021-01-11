DGAP-PVR : Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-01-11 / 15:15 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notification of Major Holdings* *1. Details of issuer* +------------------------------+--------------------+ |Name: |Wirecard AG | +------------------------------+--------------------+ |Street: |Einsteinring 35 | +------------------------------+--------------------+ |Postal code: |85609 | +------------------------------+--------------------+ |City: |Aschheim b. München | | |Germany | +------------------------------+--------------------+ |Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71| +------------------------------+--------------------+ *2. Reason for notification* +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Acquisition/disposal of instruments | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Change of breakdown of voting rights | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Other reason: | | |Notification is triggered due to the non application of the | | |Trading Book Exemption which is available under Sect. 36 | | |Para. 1 WpHG | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ *3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |Legal entity: Morgan Stanley | |City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, | |United States of America (USA) | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ *4. Names of shareholder(s)* holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. ++ || ++ *5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* +-----------+ |01 Jan 2021| +-----------+ *6. Total positions* +-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ | |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number| | | rights| voting| both in %| of voting| | |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights| | | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to| | | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG| | | 7.a.)| s| | | | | | (total of| | | | | | 7.b.1 +| | | | | | 7.b.2)| | | +-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ |New | 0.61 %| 4.61 %| 5.22 %| 123565586| +-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ |Previous | 0.03 %| 3.47 %| 3.49 %| /| |notification | | | | | +-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ *7. Details on total positions* *a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |ISIN | Absolute | In % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ | | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect| | | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| | | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |DE0007472060| 0| 756405| 0.00 %| 0.61 %| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |*Total* | 756405 | 0.61 % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ *b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* +---------------+-------------+-----------+----------+---------+ |Type of |Expiration or|Exercise or| Voting| Voting| |instrument |maturity date|conversion | rights|rights in| | | |period | absolute| %| +---------------+-------------+-----------+----------+---------+ |Equity Call |From |at any time| 95400| 0.08 %| |Option |19.03.2021 to| | | | | |18.06.2021 | | | | +---------------+-------------+-----------+----------+---------+ |Exchangeable |02.10.2024 |at any time| 164616| 0.13 %| |Note | | | | | +---------------+-------------+-----------+----------+---------+ |Right of recall|at any time |at any time| 4133144| 3.34 %| |over securities| | | | | |lending | | | | | |agreements | | | | | +---------------+-------------+-----------+----------+---------+ | | |*Total* | 4393160| 3.56 %| +---------------+-------------+-----------+----------+---------+ *b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* +----------+-----------+----------+---------+---------+--------+ |Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting| |instrument|or maturity|or |physical | rights| rights| | |date |conversion|settlemen| absolute| in %| | | |period |t | | | +----------+-----------+----------+---------+---------+--------+ |Retail |From |at any |Cash | 3938| 0 %| |Structured|19.09.2022 |time | | | | |Product - |to | | | | | |Note |06.03.2023 | | | | | +----------+-----------+----------+---------+---------+--------+ |Equity |From |at any |Cash | 1132000| 0.92 %| |Swap |08.02.2021 |time | | | | | |to | | | | | | |12.03.2024 | | | | | +----------+-----------+----------+---------+---------+--------+ |Compound |From |at any |Cash | 159104| 0.13 %| |Option |10.02.2021 |time | | | | | |to | | | | | | |08.01.2024 | | | | | +----------+-----------+----------+---------+---------+--------+ |Equity Put|16.12.2022 |at any |Physical | 2500| 0 %| |Option | |time | | | | +----------+-----------+----------+---------+---------+--------+ | | | |*Total* | 1297542| 1.05 %| +----------+-----------+----------+---------+---------+--------+ *8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation* +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Person subject to the notification obligation is not | | |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| | |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the | | |(underlying) issuer (1.). | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the | | |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both| | | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%| | | at least 3%| through| or more)| | | or more)| instruments| | | | | (if at least| | | | | 5% or more)| | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| |Capital | | | | |Management, LLC | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| |Domestic Holdings,| | | | |Inc. | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| |Capital Services | | | | |LLC | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| |Capital | | | | |Management, LLC | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+

