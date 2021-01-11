DGAP-PVR : Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
2021-01-11 / 15:15
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+------------------------------+--------------------+
|Name: |Wirecard AG |
+------------------------------+--------------------+
|Street: |Einsteinring 35 |
+------------------------------+--------------------+
|Postal code: |85609 |
+------------------------------+--------------------+
|City: |Aschheim b. München |
| |Germany |
+------------------------------+--------------------+
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71|
+------------------------------+--------------------+
*2. Reason for notification*
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Other reason: |
| |Notification is triggered due to the non application of the |
| |Trading Book Exemption which is available under Sect. 36 |
| |Para. 1 WpHG |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
+--------------------------------------------------------------+
|Legal entity: Morgan Stanley |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, |
|United States of America (USA) |
+--------------------------------------------------------------+
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
+-----------+
|01 Jan 2021|
+-----------+
*6. Total positions*
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+
| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| s| | |
| | | (total of| | |
| | | 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+
|New | 0.61 %| 4.61 %| 5.22 %| 123565586|
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+
|Previous | 0.03 %| 3.47 %| 3.49 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|DE0007472060| 0| 756405| 0.00 %| 0.61 %|
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|*Total* | 756405 | 0.61 % |
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
+---------------+-------------+-----------+----------+---------+
|Type of |Expiration or|Exercise or| Voting| Voting|
|instrument |maturity date|conversion | rights|rights in|
| | |period | absolute| %|
+---------------+-------------+-----------+----------+---------+
|Equity Call |From |at any time| 95400| 0.08 %|
|Option |19.03.2021 to| | | |
| |18.06.2021 | | | |
+---------------+-------------+-----------+----------+---------+
|Exchangeable |02.10.2024 |at any time| 164616| 0.13 %|
|Note | | | | |
+---------------+-------------+-----------+----------+---------+
|Right of recall|at any time |at any time| 4133144| 3.34 %|
|over securities| | | | |
|lending | | | | |
|agreements | | | | |
+---------------+-------------+-----------+----------+---------+
| | |*Total* | 4393160| 3.56 %|
+---------------+-------------+-----------+----------+---------+
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+----------+-----------+----------+---------+---------+--------+
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|or maturity|or |physical | rights| rights|
| |date |conversion|settlemen| absolute| in %|
| | |period |t | | |
+----------+-----------+----------+---------+---------+--------+
|Retail |From |at any |Cash | 3938| 0 %|
|Structured|19.09.2022 |time | | | |
|Product - |to | | | | |
|Note |06.03.2023 | | | | |
+----------+-----------+----------+---------+---------+--------+
|Equity |From |at any |Cash | 1132000| 0.92 %|
|Swap |08.02.2021 |time | | | |
| |to | | | | |
| |12.03.2024 | | | | |
+----------+-----------+----------+---------+---------+--------+
|Compound |From |at any |Cash | 159104| 0.13 %|
|Option |10.02.2021 |time | | | |
| |to | | | | |
| |08.01.2024 | | | | |
+----------+-----------+----------+---------+---------+--------+
|Equity Put|16.12.2022 |at any |Physical | 2500| 0 %|
|Option | |time | | | |
+----------+-----------+----------+---------+---------+--------+
| | | |*Total* | 1297542| 1.05 %|
+----------+-----------+----------+---------+---------+--------+
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%|
| | at least 3%| through| or more)|
| | or more)| instruments| |
| | | (if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Capital | | | |
|Management, LLC | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Domestic Holdings,| | | |
|Inc. | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Capital Services | | | |
|LLC | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Capital | | | |
|Management, LLC | | | |
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+
