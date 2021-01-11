Log in
WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
DGAP-PVR : Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/11/2021
 DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG 
Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide 
distribution 
 
2021-01-11 / 15:15 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Notification of Major Holdings* 
 
*1. Details of issuer* 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
|Name:                         |Wirecard AG         | 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
|Street:                       |Einsteinring 35     | 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
|Postal code:                  |85609               | 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
|City:                         |Aschheim b. München | 
|                              |Germany             | 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71| 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
*2. Reason for notification* 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights           | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments                         | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights                        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Other reason:                                               | 
| |Notification is triggered due to the non application of the | 
| |Trading Book Exemption which is available under Sect. 36    | 
| |Para. 1 WpHG                                                | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|Legal entity: Morgan Stanley                                  | 
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware,     | 
|United States of America (USA)                                | 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
*4. Names of shareholder(s)* 
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* 
+-----------+ 
|01 Jan 2021| 
+-----------+ 
*6. Total positions* 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
|             |% of voting|      % of|  Total of|  Total number| 
|             |     rights|    voting| both in %|     of voting| 
|             |attached to|    rights|   (7.a. +|        rights| 
|             |     shares|   through|     7.b.)|   pursuant to| 
|             |  (total of|instrument|          |  Sec. 41 WpHG| 
|             |      7.a.)|         s|          |              | 
|             |           | (total of|          |              | 
|             |           |   7.b.1 +|          |              | 
|             |           |    7.b.2)|          |              | 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
|New          |     0.61 %|    4.61 %|    5.22 %|     123565586| 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
|Previous     |     0.03 %|    3.47 %|    3.49 %|             /| 
|notification |           |          |          |              | 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
*7. Details on total positions* 
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|ISIN        |        Absolute        |          In %          | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|            |     Direct|    Indirect|     Direct|    Indirect| 
|            |   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34|   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34| 
|            |      WpHG)|       WpHG)|      WpHG)|       WpHG)| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|DE0007472060|          0|      756405|     0.00 %|      0.61 %| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|*Total*     |         756405         |         0.61 %         | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* 
+---------------+-------------+-----------+----------+---------+ 
|Type of        |Expiration or|Exercise or|    Voting|   Voting| 
|instrument     |maturity date|conversion |    rights|rights in| 
|               |             |period     |  absolute|        %| 
+---------------+-------------+-----------+----------+---------+ 
|Equity Call    |From         |at any time|     95400|   0.08 %| 
|Option         |19.03.2021 to|           |          |         | 
|               |18.06.2021   |           |          |         | 
+---------------+-------------+-----------+----------+---------+ 
|Exchangeable   |02.10.2024   |at any time|    164616|   0.13 %| 
|Note           |             |           |          |         | 
+---------------+-------------+-----------+----------+---------+ 
|Right of recall|at any time  |at any time|   4133144|   3.34 %| 
|over securities|             |           |          |         | 
|lending        |             |           |          |         | 
|agreements     |             |           |          |         | 
+---------------+-------------+-----------+----------+---------+ 
|               |             |*Total*    |   4393160|   3.56 %| 
+---------------+-------------+-----------+----------+---------+ 
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* 
+----------+-----------+----------+---------+---------+--------+ 
|Type of   |Expiration |Exercise  |Cash or  |   Voting|  Voting| 
|instrument|or maturity|or        |physical |   rights|  rights| 
|          |date       |conversion|settlemen| absolute|    in %| 
|          |           |period    |t        |         |        | 
+----------+-----------+----------+---------+---------+--------+ 
|Retail    |From       |at any    |Cash     |     3938|     0 %| 
|Structured|19.09.2022 |time      |         |         |        | 
|Product - |to         |          |         |         |        | 
|Note      |06.03.2023 |          |         |         |        | 
+----------+-----------+----------+---------+---------+--------+ 
|Equity    |From       |at any    |Cash     |  1132000|  0.92 %| 
|Swap      |08.02.2021 |time      |         |         |        | 
|          |to         |          |         |         |        | 
|          |12.03.2024 |          |         |         |        | 
+----------+-----------+----------+---------+---------+--------+ 
|Compound  |From       |at any    |Cash     |   159104|  0.13 %| 
|Option    |10.02.2021 |time      |         |         |        | 
|          |to         |          |         |         |        | 
|          |08.01.2024 |          |         |         |        | 
+----------+-----------+----------+---------+---------+--------+ 
|Equity Put|16.12.2022 |at any    |Physical |     2500|     0 %| 
|Option    |           |time      |         |         |        | 
+----------+-----------+----------+---------+---------+--------+ 
|          |           |          |*Total*  |  1297542|  1.05 %| 
+----------+-----------+----------+---------+---------+--------+ 
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification 
obligation* 
 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not        | 
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| 
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the           | 
| |(underlying) issuer (1.).                                   | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the     | 
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Name              | % of voting|  % of voting|   Total of both| 
|                  |  rights (if|       rights| (if at least 5%| 
|                  | at least 3%|      through|        or more)| 
|                  |    or more)|  instruments|                | 
|                  |            | (if at least|                | 
|                  |            |  5% or more)|                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |           %|            %|               %| 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |           %|            %|               %| 
|Capital           |            |             |                | 
|Management, LLC   |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |           %|            %|               %| 
|Domestic Holdings,|            |             |                | 
|Inc.              |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |           %|            %|               %| 
|Capital Services  |            |             |                | 
|LLC               |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|-                 |           %|            %|               %| 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |           %|            %|               %| 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |           %|            %|               %| 
|Capital           |            |             |                | 
|Management, LLC   |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2021 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)

Chart WIRECARD AG
Duration : Period :
Wirecard AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,13 €
Last Close Price 0,60 €
Spread / Highest target -78,7%
Spread / Average Target -78,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -78,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Eichelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wulf Matthias Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Klestil Member-Supervisory Board
Vuyiswa V. MCwabeni Member-Supervisory Board
Anastassia Lauterbach Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD AG92.93%90
SQUARE, INC.10.94%108 879
FISERV, INC.2.57%78 300
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-4.22%61 759
AFTERPAY LIMITED-1.69%25 698
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.10%23 006
