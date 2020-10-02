|
Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
10/02/2020 | 06:15am EDT
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
02.10.2020 / 12:12
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Wirecard AG
|Street:
|Einsteinring 35
|Postal code:
|85609
|City:
|Aschheim b. München
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Non - Application of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.04 %
|5.29 %
|5.33 %
|123565586
|Previous notification
|0.05 %
|0.42 %
|0.48 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0007472060
|0
|49984
|0 %
|0.04 %
|US97654L1089
|0
|40
|0 %
|0.00003 %
|Total
|50024
|0.04 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right To Recall
|Open
|
|2023868
|1.64 %
|Call Option
|17.12.2021
|
|1655000
|1.34 %
|
|
|Total
|3678868
|2.98 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Put Option
|17.12.2021
|
|Physical
|616200
|0.50 %
|Swap
|18.06.2025
|
|Cash
|526487
|0.43 %
|Call Warrant
|08.12.2025
|
|Cash
|181000
|0.15 %
|CFD
|02.09.2030
|
|Cash
|1539025
|1.25 %
|
|
|
|Total
|2862712
|2.32 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|GSAM Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs International
| %
| %
|5.04 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
02.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wirecard AG
|
|Einsteinring 35
|
|85609 Aschheim b. München
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.wirecard.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1138564 02.10.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|All news about WIRECARD AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|
2 769 M
3 245 M
3 245 M
|Net income 2019
|
524 M
614 M
614 M
|Net cash 2019
|
1 135 M
1 331 M
1 331 M
|P/E ratio 2019
|0,19x
|Yield 2019
|30,8%
|
|Capitalization
|
97,8 M
115 M
115 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|-0,37x
|EV / Sales 2020
|-0,61x
|Nbr of Employees
|5 685
|Free-Float
|97,4%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|SELL
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Average target price
|
0,62 €
|Last Close Price
|
0,80 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
-22,2%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-22,2%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-22,2%