WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
Wirecard : German lawmakers launch probe into Wirecard collapse

09/01/2020 | 05:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Wirecard AG is pictured at its headquarters in Aschheim

German lawmakers launched a parliamentary enquiry into the collapse of payments firm Wirecard on Tuesday, a probe that will force the government to reveal more about a failure to avert the country's biggest post-war corporate fraud.

"We want to begin a parliamentary enquiry into the Wirecard scandal," said Lisa Paus, of the Green party, announcing an alliance with the Left party and pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) in launching the probe.

The implosion of what was seen as a German success story once worth $28 billion(20.85 billion pounds) has embarrassed the government, which prides itself on a reputation for rectitude and reliability, amid criticism that German authorities ignored many red flags.

Wirecard is now being dismantled, after its disclosure of a 1.9 billion euro hole in its accounts earlier this year triggered its insolvency.

(Reporting By Christian Kraemer and John O'Donnell; editing by Tom Sims)

Financials
Sales 2019 2 769 M 3 314 M 3 314 M
Net income 2019 524 M 627 M 627 M
Net cash 2019 1 135 M 1 359 M 1 359 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,15x
Yield 2019 39,8%
Capitalization 75,8 M 90,6 M 90,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,38x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,62x
Nbr of Employees 5 685
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart WIRECARD AG
Duration : Period :
Wirecard AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,62 €
Last Close Price 0,62 €
Spread / Highest target 0,40%
Spread / Average Target 0,40%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James H. Freis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Eichelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Wulf Matthias Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Klestil Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD AG-99.42%91
FISERV, INC.-13.88%66 684
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-3.25%52 852
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.61%21 135
AFTERPAY LIMITED212.30%18 900
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.23.36%13 820
