Wirecard AG    WDI

WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
Wirecard : Hedge fund manager Odey pleads not guilty to indecent assault charge

09/28/2020 | 06:33am EDT
Crispin Odey, one of Britain's highest-profile hedge fund managers and political donors, pleaded not guilty in court on Monday to a charge of indecent assault.

Odey, 61, was charged in May with indecently assaulting a woman in 1998 under the Sexual Offences Act.

Appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, the founder of Odey management spoke to confirm his name and address and deny the charge.

Odey remains on bail and his trial was provisionally scheduled for Feb. 17 and 18 next year at Hendon Magistrates' Court.

Odey was one of the biggest donors to the successful campaign to leave the European Union, and donated 10,000 pounds ($12,767.00) to Boris Johnson during his campaign to become Prime Minister.

His firm, based in London's Mayfair district and founded in 1991, is best known for the long-short European equity fund managed by Odey.

($1 = 0.7833 pounds)

By Maiya Keidan

