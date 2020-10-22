Log in
WIRECARD AG

WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
Wirecard : North America sold to Syncapay in deal backed by Centerbridge, Bain

10/22/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. firm Syncapay Inc has bought the North American unit of German payments company Wirecard AG , Wirecard's insolvency administrator said on Thursday. The deal is backed by private investment management firm Centerbridge Partners, which is making a majority equity investment in Syncapay, and existing Syncapay shareholders like Bain Capital Ventures and Silversmith Capital Partners, the statement added.

Wirecard North America had put itself up for sale late in June after its troubled parent firm filed for insolvency. The unit had said back then that Wirecard North America was a separate legal and business entity of Wirecard and was "substantially autonomous" from the German company.

Wirecard collapsed in June after a 1.9 billion euro ($2.25 billion) hole was discovered in its books in what has been Germany's biggest post-war corporate fraud.

Wirecard North America has been re-branded as North Lane Technologies and combined with a Syncapay subsidiary named daVinci Payments, the parties said in a separate statement.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. ($1 = 0.8461 euros)

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh Editing by Chris Reese and Sam Holmes)


Financials
Sales 2019 2 769 M 3 272 M 3 272 M
Net income 2019 524 M 619 M 619 M
Net cash 2019 1 135 M 1 342 M 1 342 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,14x
Yield 2019 41,3%
Capitalization 72,9 M 86,2 M 86,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,38x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,62x
Nbr of Employees 5 685
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart WIRECARD AG
Duration : Period :
Wirecard AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,62 €
Last Close Price 0,60 €
Spread / Highest target 4,31%
Spread / Average Target 4,31%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Eichelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wulf Matthias Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Klestil Member-Supervisory Board
Vuyiswa V. MCwabeni Member-Supervisory Board
Anastassia Lauterbach Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD AG-99.45%86
SQUARE, INC.184.24%78 869
FISERV, INC.-14.07%66 536
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-4.69%52 068
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.71%20 868
AFTERPAY LIMITED245.15%20 514
Categories
