Xetra  >  Wirecard AG    WDI   DE0007472060

WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/24 02:43:14 am
1.279 EUR   -1.46%
02:17aWIRECARD : innovation team moves to Berlin-based fintech
RE
08/21Wirecard Sells Businesses in UK, Brazil
DJ
08/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Wirecard : innovation team moves to Berlin-based fintech

08/24/2020 | 02:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions is seen in Aschheim

A technology team from Wirecard, the German payments company that collapsed in June, is joining a new digital innovation unit being set up by Berlin financial technology group finleap.

The move by the six-strong team headed by Joern Leogrande, head of Wirecard's innovation labs, comes ahead of the formal opening of insolvency proceedings next month that are likely to lead to job losses at the Munich-based group.

Leogrande will head a Corporate Innovation and Corporate Venture Building unit, said finleap, which runs a stable of 11 startups spanning banking, insurance and asset management. The team will support companies in their digital transformation.

Wirecard filed for insolvency on June 25 after admitting that 1.9 billion euros ($2.2 billion) held in overseas trustee accounts probably did not exist.

Former CEO Markus Braun and other executives have been held on suspicion of running a criminal racket that defrauded creditors of 3.2 billion euros. They deny wrongdoing. Former chief operating officer Jan Marsalek is on the run.

Administrator Michael Jaffe, who is selling off parts of the business that are viable, said on Friday he had signed a deal to sell Wirecard's business in Brazil and agreed in principle to sell its UK assets to Railsbank.

($1 = 0.8470 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.03% 6.6267 Delayed Quote.46.49%
WIRECARD AG 1.09% 1.298 Delayed Quote.-98.79%
Financials
Sales 2019 2 769 M 3 266 M 3 266 M
Net income 2019 524 M 618 M 618 M
Net cash 2019 1 135 M 1 340 M 1 340 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,31x
Yield 2019 19,0%
Capitalization 159 M 187 M 187 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,35x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,86x
Nbr of Employees 5 685
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart WIRECARD AG
Duration : Period :
Wirecard AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,81 €
Last Close Price 1,30 €
Spread / Highest target -23,0%
Spread / Average Target -37,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James H. Freis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Eichelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Wulf Matthias Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Klestil Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD AG-98.79%187
FISERV, INC.-17.30%64 039
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-7.88%50 327
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-17.05%20 061
AFTERPAY LIMITED169.64%15 838
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.26.14%14 124
