Wirecard : scandal drives German coalition to tighter oversight

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Germany's coalition government
agreed a package of reforms to financial and accounting rules
aimed at avoiding another Wirecard scandal on Wednesday, but
opposition lawmakers said it lacked detail on scope and timing.
Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Justice Minister Christine
Lambrecht from the Social Democrats (SPD) said the reform plan
had been agreed with the conservative-led chancellery and
economy ministry, confirming an earlier Reuters report.
Lawmakers have launched a parliamentary inquiry in an effort
to force the government to reveal more about the failure to
avert Germany's biggest post-war corporate fraud, pressuring
Scholz who is the SPD candidate to replace Chancellor Angela
Merkel in next year's federal election.
Presenting the plan a day before the first session of the
inquiry, Scholz said the reforms should help restore trust in
Germany as a business and investment location.
"We want the BaFin watchdog to have more bite," Scholz said.
The coalition has agreed to extend BaFin's powers to include
the right to get information from third parties, to conduct
forensic investigations, and to inform the public at an early
stage about its actions on balance sheet control.
But Danyal Bayaz, finance spokesman for the opposition
Greens, said the government's plans were disappointing.
"Olaf Scholz is trying to present himself as the master of
transparency by pretending he is on top of things - just one day
before the start of the parliamentary inquiry," Bayaz said.
To avoid conflict of interest, Berlin wants to strengthen
the independence of auditors by introducing a duty to switch
external auditors every 10 years, the plan seen by Reuters said.
"We'll also sharpen the separation between auditing and
consulting in companies of public interest," it read.
Lambrecht said she wanted to toughen legislation so that
auditors can be made liable in civil law suits more easily.
In addition, Berlin aims to improve oversight at a European
Union level as part of efforts to harmonize the bloc's capital
market, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the
United States as a role model.
