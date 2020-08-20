Wirecard to be Replaced by LPKF Laser & Electronics on TecDAX

By Olivia Bugault

Deutsche Boerse AG said late Wednesday that insolvent Wirecard AG will replaced by developer of laser systems LPKF Laser & Electronics AG on the TecDAX index, a list of the 30 largest public German technology companies.

The German stock-exchange operator also said that technology company Aixtron SE will enter the MDAX which is the index that tracks the performance of the 60 largest companies following the DAX stocks, excluding technology companies.

Meanwhile the DIY-store chain Hornbach-Baumarkt-AG will be listed on the SDAX--an index that entails 70 German companies ranking directly below the MDAX in terms of market capitalization and trading volume.

All the changes will take effect on Aug. 24, the German stock-exchange operator said.

