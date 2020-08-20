Log in
WIRECARD AG

WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/20 03:43:30 am
1.366 EUR   +1.53%
03:21aWirecard to be Replaced by LPKF Laser & Electronics on TecDAX
DJ
01:24aDelivery Hero Replaces Insolvent Wirecard on DAX
DJ
08/18NetCents Technology Enters Partnership with XTM INC
AQ
Wirecard to be Replaced by LPKF Laser & Electronics on TecDAX

08/20/2020 | 03:21am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

Deutsche Boerse AG said late Wednesday that insolvent Wirecard AG will replaced by developer of laser systems LPKF Laser & Electronics AG on the TecDAX index, a list of the 30 largest public German technology companies.

The German stock-exchange operator also said that technology company Aixtron SE will enter the MDAX which is the index that tracks the performance of the 60 largest companies following the DAX stocks, excluding technology companies.

Meanwhile the DIY-store chain Hornbach-Baumarkt-AG will be listed on the SDAX--an index that entails 70 German companies ranking directly below the MDAX in terms of market capitalization and trading volume.

All the changes will take effect on Aug. 24, the German stock-exchange operator said.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIXTRON SE -1.56% 10.7 Delayed Quote.27.46%
DAX -1.09% 12831.33 Delayed Quote.-2.05%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG -2.13% 153.85 Delayed Quote.12.31%
HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG 0.95% 37.35 Delayed Quote.57.45%
HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA 0.65% 92.8 Delayed Quote.42.95%
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG -0.48% 20.9 Delayed Quote.32.91%
MDAX -0.69% 27209.18 Delayed Quote.-3.22%
SDAX -0.71% 12605.32 Delayed Quote.1.46%
SDAX PERFORMANCE INDEX 9:00-20:00 -0.63% 12605.32 Delayed Quote.1.39%
TECDAX -0.66% 3090 Delayed Quote.3.19%
TECDAX PERFORMANCE INDEX 9:00-20:00 -0.61% 3090 Delayed Quote.3.14%
WIRECARD AG 0.34% 1.36 Delayed Quote.-98.75%
03:21aWirecard to be Replaced by LPKF Laser & Electronics on TecDAX
Financials
Sales 2019 2 769 M 3 277 M 3 277 M
Net income 2019 524 M 620 M 620 M
Net cash 2019 1 135 M 1 344 M 1 344 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,32x
Yield 2019 18,3%
Capitalization 164 M 196 M 195 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,35x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,86x
Nbr of Employees 5 685
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart WIRECARD AG
Duration : Period :
Wirecard AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,81 €
Last Close Price 1,35 €
Spread / Highest target -25,7%
Spread / Average Target -39,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James H. Freis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Eichelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Wulf Matthias Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Klestil Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD AG-98.75%196
FISERV, INC.-13.14%68 753
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-7.18%50 901
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.89%20 483
AFTERPAY LIMITED155.81%15 193
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.22.57%13 993
