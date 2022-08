WIRELESS TELECOM GROUP ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL BE RELEASED AUGUST 9, 2022

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT), a leader in wireless communications and radio frequency instrumentation, announced it will release its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, before the market opens.



The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 8:30 am EDT in which management will discuss its financial results. To participate in the conference call, dial 800-346-7359 or 973-528-0008. The conference identification number is 455180. The call will also be webcast over the internet at the following URL:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1690/46304

A replay will be made available on the Wireless Telecom website following the conference call.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, and semiconductor industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, 5G and LTE PHY/stack software, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is wirelesstelecomgroup.com.



