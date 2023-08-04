Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.(NYSEAM:WTT) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its products include RF power meters, sensors and analyzers, RF synthesizers, noise generators and components and phased noise analyzers. Its services include calibration, repair and maintenance. It markets its products and services under various brands, including Boonton, Noisecom and Holzworth. It serves the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, and semiconductor industries. Its products enable across wireless technologies with a product portfolio, including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, noise sources, and programmable noise generators. It enables the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe. Boonton designs and produces electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, power sensors, voltmeters, and audio and modulation analyzers.