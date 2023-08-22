Janie C. Nielsen joins Wirtek's board as an experienced independent member, reinforcing the company's commitment to solid corporate governance.

Nielsen brings expertise in employment, labor law, and mergers & acquisitions, promising to provide essential guidance in these areas.

The addition of Nielsen is in line with Wirtek's future goals, including a listing on the Nasdaq Main market in Copenhagen.





Strengthening the Legal Framework

Wirtek is pleased to share the appointment of Janie C. Nielsen to its board of directors. With Janie Nielsen on board, Wirtek gains an experienced independent member, underscoring our dedication to solid corporate governance.

Janie Nielsen brings a rich legal background, particularly in employment, labor law, and mergers & acquisitions. As Wirtek continues to grow and adapt, her insights in these areas will provide essential guidance. Her understanding of employee and management incentives, like bonuses, options, and warrants, supports Wirtek's plans for the future.

On her appointment, Janie C. Nielsen said, "I am excited to join Wirtek's board of directors and I am looking forward to working together with the talented people at Wirtek on the continued growth and expansion of the company."



A Forward-Looking Step

Kent Mousten Sørensen, Chairman of the Board, shared, "I am truly happy to welcome Janie C. Nielsen to the board of directors of Wirtek. This year's additions to the board of directors are important steps in our continued journey towards a listing on the Nasdaq Main market in Copenhagen. The recent years significant growth in both revenue and EBITDA has spawned significant changes to the entire organization in Wirtek and strengthening the board of directors is a natural step towards the future Wirtek."



In welcoming Janie C. Nielsen, Wirtek reiterates its commitment to integrating varied expertise into its leadership. With her addition, and in collaboration with the board and the entire management team, we are set to ensure Wirtek's continued trajectory of significant profitable growth for the years to come.

Wirtek A/S is a Danish IT consultancy company that provides software development, testing, and consultancy services to help clients worldwide. With a team of more than 200 talented professionals, Wirtek specializes in Digitalization, Energy, Workforce & Facility Management, Wireless Communication & Automation, and Trade & E-commerce.

At Wirtek, we prioritize building long-term client relationships, with some lasting over a decade. We believe that quality partnerships are just as important as software quality in achieving our client's goals. Established in 2001, we have offices in Denmark and Romania and have been listed on Nasdaq First North Copenhagen since 2006.

Ticker Code: WIRTEK (DK0060040913)