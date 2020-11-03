Wirtualna Polska S A : Registration of shares in the depository of the National Depository of Securities

Legal basis: Article 56, section 1.2a of the act dated 29 July 2005 on public offering, the conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments to organised trading, and public companies, as amended.

Contents of the report:

The Management Board of Wirtualna Poland Holding SA (the 'Company') informs that it has become aware today of the issuance on 3 November 2020 by the National Depository for Securities ('KDPW') a statement no. 1122/2020 that in response to the motion submitted by the Company KDPW is concluding an agreement regarding the registration of below described shares:

NAME OF THE ISSUER: WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING SA

CODE OF THE ISSUER: 2156

ISIN Code: PLWRTPL00027

Type of shares: ordinary bearer shares

Series and number: D - 9,259 F - 6,255

Singular nominal value 0,05 PLN

Conditional share capital increase D series shares - Resolution No. 6 of the Extraordinary General Meeting of 14 January 2015, And Resolution No. 3 of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company dated 26 September 2016 F series shares - Resolution No. 3 of the Extraordinary General Meeting of 5 March 2015., And Resolution No. 3 of the Extraordinary General Meeting of 26 September 2016

Condition of the registration condition of introduction of following shares to trading on the same regulated market on which other Company's shares marked with a PLWRTPL00027 code were introduced

Date/Mode of registration: the registration of the shares in the depository of securities shall be made within three days from the receipt by the KDPW of documents confirming adoption by the company running the regulated market the decision referred to above, but not earlier than on the day indicated in the decision on the introduction of the shares to trading on the regulated market.

The series D and F shares were taken up by execution of rights attached to subscription warrants through private offering of series B and C registered subscription warrants of the Company entitling to acquire shares on the basis of resolution No. 6 of the Extraordinary General Meeting of 14 January 2015 on the conditional increase of share capital by issuing ordinary series D shares and the issuance of series B subscription warrants, depriving existing shareholders pre-emptive rights to series D shares and series B subscription warrants and amendments to the statutes of the Company and the resolution no. 3 of the Extraordinary General Meeting on 5 March 2015 on the conditional increase of share capital by issuing ordinary series F shares and the issuance of series C subscription warrants, depriving existing shareholders pre-emptive rights of series F shares and series C subscription warrants, amendments to the Statutes of the Company and the approval to admission and introduction to trading market as well as the dematerialization of series F shares, addressed only to entitled employees and associates of the Company within the Management Option Programme, of which the Company informed in the Company's prospectus approved by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority on 10 April 2015.

Legal basis: Article 56 sec. 1 item 2 (a) of the Act dated 29 July 2005 on Public Offering, the Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies (i.e. Journal of Laws of 2013, item 1382) in connection with § 17 section 1 subsection 1) of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 20 April 2018 on current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities, and the conditions for recognising as equivalent information required by the laws of a non-member state.

Signatures of the representatives of the Company:

Jacek Świderski - President of the Management Board

Elżbieta Bujniewicz - Belka - Member of the Management Board/CFO