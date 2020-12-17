Wirtualna Polska S A : The fifth call to submit share documents of Wirtualna Polska Holding S.A.

Current Report No. 41/2020 dated 17 December 2020
The fifth call to submit share documents of Wirtualna Polska Holding S.A.
Legal basis: other regulations
Content of Report:
The Management Board of Wirtualna Polska Holding S.A. ('Company') pursuant to Art. 16 of the Act of August 30, 2019, on amending the Act - Code of Commercial Companies and certain other acts (Journal of Laws of 2019, item 1798, as amended), hereby calls on the shareholders holding the Company's share documents to submit them in order to dematerialize the shares and register them with Krajowy Depozyt Papierów Wartościowych S.A. (the Central Securities Depository of Poland, KDPW S.A.)
The share documents should be submitted to the Company's registered office in Warsaw, at ul. Żwirki I Wigury 16, 02-092, Warsaw on working days (Monday to Friday) from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm.
The share documents will be submitted against a written receipt issued to the shareholder.
This call is the fifth of five required by law.
Legal basis: Art. 16 of the Act of August 30, 2019, on amending the Act - Code of Commercial Companies and certain other acts (Journal of Laws of 2019, item 1798, as amended)
Signatures of the individuals representing the Company:
Jacek Świderski - President of the Management Board/Chief Executive Officer
Elżbieta Bujniewicz - Belka - Member of the Management Board/Chief Financial Officer
