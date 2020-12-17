Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Wirtualna Polska Holding S.A.    WPL   PLWRTPL00027

WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING S.A.

(WPL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wirtualna Polska S A : The fifth call to submit share documents of Wirtualna Polska Holding S.A.

12/17/2020 | 03:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Current Report No. 41/2020 dated 17 December 2020 The fifth call to submit share documents of Wirtualna Polska Holding S.A.

Legal basis: other regulations

Content of Report:
The Management Board of Wirtualna Polska Holding S.A. ('Company') pursuant to Art. 16 of the Act of August 30, 2019, on amending the Act - Code of Commercial Companies and certain other acts (Journal of Laws of 2019, item 1798, as amended), hereby calls on the shareholders holding the Company's share documents to submit them in order to dematerialize the shares and register them with Krajowy Depozyt Papierów Wartościowych S.A. (the Central Securities Depository of Poland, KDPW S.A.)
The share documents should be submitted to the Company's registered office in Warsaw, at ul. Żwirki I Wigury 16, 02-092, Warsaw on working days (Monday to Friday) from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm.
The share documents will be submitted against a written receipt issued to the shareholder.
This call is the fifth of five required by law.

Legal basis: Art. 16 of the Act of August 30, 2019, on amending the Act - Code of Commercial Companies and certain other acts (Journal of Laws of 2019, item 1798, as amended)

Signatures of the individuals representing the Company:
Jacek Świderski - President of the Management Board/Chief Executive Officer
Elżbieta Bujniewicz - Belka - Member of the Management Board/Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Wirtualna Polska Holding SA published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 20:08:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING S.A.
03:09pWIRTUALNA POLSKA S A : The fifth call to submit subscription warrant documents o..
PU
03:09pWIRTUALNA POLSKA S A : The fifth call to submit share documents of Wirtualna Pol..
PU
11/27WIRTUALNA POLSKA S A : The fourth call to submit subscription warrant documents ..
PU
11/27WIRTUALNA POLSKA S A : The fourth call to submit share documents of Wirtualna Po..
PU
11/24WIRTUALNA POLSKA S A : Changes in the structure of Wirtualna Polska Holding
PU
11/18WIRTUALNA POLSKA S A : Erratum of an editorial error in the Financial Report of ..
PU
11/17WIRTUALNA POLSKA S A : records a higher net profit and EBITDA in Q3 2020
PU
11/13WIRTUALNA POLSKA S A : Issuance of ordinary bearer series D and F shares of Wirt..
PU
11/10WIRTUALNA POLSKA S A : Admission and introduction to trading on the Main Market ..
PU
11/05WIRTUALNA POLSKA S A : The third call to submit share documents of Wirtualna Pol..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 603 M 167 M 167 M
Net income 2020 72,0 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
Net Debt 2020 287 M 79,4 M 79,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 38,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 418 M 663 M 668 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,49x
EV / Sales 2021 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 206
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Wirtualna Polska Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 87,19 PLN
Last Close Price 83,00 PLN
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jacek Swiderski Chairman-Management Board
Jaroslaw Mikos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elzbieta Bujniewicz-Belka Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Krzysztof Daniel Sierota Vice President-Engineering
Beata Barwinska-Piotrkowska Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING S.A.18.91%663
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED52.16%701 563
NETFLIX, INC.62.20%231 867
PROSUS N.V.38.85%180 353
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.69.77%89 053
NASPERS LIMITED33.49%87 959
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ