Wirtualna Polska S A : The fifth call to submit subscription warrant documents of Wirtualna Polska Holding S.A.

Legal basis: other regulations

Content of Report:

The Management Board of Wirtualna Polska Holding S.A. ('Company') pursuant to Art. 16 of the Act of August 30, 2019, on amending the Act - Code of Commercial Companies and certain other acts (Journal of Laws of 2019, item 1798, as amended), hereby calls on the holders of the Company's subscription warrant documents to submit them in order to dematerialize them and register with Krajowy Depozyt Papierów Wartościowych S.A. (the Central Securities Depository of Poland, KDPW S.A.)

The subscription warrant documents should be submitted to the Company's registered office in Warsaw, at ul. Żwirki i Wigury 16, 02-092, Warsaw on working days (Monday to Friday) from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm.

The subscription warrant documents will be submitted against a written receipt issued to the holder.

This call is the fifth of five required by law.

Legal basis: Art. 16 of the Act of August 30, 2019, on amending the Act - Code of Commercial Companies and certain other acts (Journal of Laws of 2019, item 1798, as amended)

Signatures of the individuals representing the Company:

Jacek Świderski - President of the Management Board/Chief Executive Officer

Elżbieta Bujniewicz - Belka - Member of the Management Board/Chief Financial Officer