Wirtualna Polska Holding S.A.    WPL   PLWRTPL00027

WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING S.A.

(WPL)
Wirtualna Polska S A : The third call to submit subscription warrant documents of Wirtualna Polska Holding S.A.

11/05/2020 | 01:22pm EST
Current Report No. 35/2020 dated 5 November 2020 The third call to submit subscription warrant documents of Wirtualna Polska Holding S.A.

Legal basis: other regulations

Content of Report:
The Management Board of Wirtualna Polska Holding S.A. ('Company') pursuant to Art. 16 of the Act of August 30, 2019, on amending the Act - Code of Commercial Companies and certain other acts (Journal of Laws of 2019, item 1798, as amended), hereby calls on the holders of the Company's subscription warrant documents to submit them in order to dematerialize them and register with Krajowy Depozyt Papierów Wartościowych S.A. (the Central Securities Depository of Poland, KDPW S.A.)
The subscription warrant documents should be submitted to the Company's registered office in Warsaw, at ul. Żwirki i Wigury 16, 02-092, Warsaw on working days (Monday to Friday) from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm.
The subscription warrant documents will be submitted against a written receipt issued to the holder.
This call is the third of five required by law.

Legal basis: Art. 16 of the Act of August 30, 2019, on amending the Act - Code of Commercial Companies and certain other acts (Journal of Laws of 2019, item 1798, as amended)

Signatures of the individuals representing the Company:
Jacek Świderski - President of the Management Board/Chief Executive Officer
Elżbieta Bujniewicz - Belka - Member of the Management Board/Chief Financial Officer

Wirtualna Polska Holding SA published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 18:21:00 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 608 M 159 M 159 M
Net income 2020 60,7 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
Net Debt 2020 291 M 75,8 M 75,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 131 M 549 M 556 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,98x
EV / Sales 2021 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 206
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Wirtualna Polska Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 76,51 PLN
Last Close Price 73,20 PLN
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacek Swiderski Chairman-Management Board
Jaroslaw Mikos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elzbieta Bujniewicz-Belka Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Krzysztof Daniel Sierota Vice President-Engineering
Beata Barwinska-Piotrkowska Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING S.A.4.87%549
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED66.40%721 883
NETFLIX, INC.53.58%219 550
PROSUS N.V.36.93%173 684
NASPERS LIMITED38.33%85 102
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.37.83%71 840
