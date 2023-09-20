Leading projector brand and new WiSA Association member, Optoma, earns WiSA SoundSend Certification for three 4K UHD home theater and gaming projectors

WiSA Association, a subsidiary of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), announced today that Optoma’s UHZ50, UHZ50+, and UHZ45 UHD projectors have received WiSA SoundSend Certification, a program that verifies projectors, TVs and other sources, which guarantees that they will work flawlessly with the award-winning WiSA SoundSend wireless audio transmitter.

“Optoma’s projectors are outstanding solutions for home theater and gaming applications and the interoperability with WiSA SoundSend allows users to easily create an incredible audio system in their home,” said Brian Soto, Director of Product Management, Optoma. “We continually strive to create best-in-class experiences for our customers and facilitate a simpler way to connect to WiSA-certified speakers via the WiSA SoundSend transmitter.”

The Association is witnessing a growing number of WiSA SoundSend-certified TVs and projectors as the industry continues to focus on ways to bring immersive audio into homes in simple and efficient ways. Connecting a WiSA SoundSend to either of these projectors allows seamless and wireless connectivity with audio systems up to eight channels including 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos.

“We are very excited to have Optoma in the WiSA Association and see these great projectors achieve WiSA SoundSend Certification,” said Tony Ostrom, WiSA President. “The UHZ50, UHZ50+, and UHZ45 are versatile, powerful and beautiful solutions and connecting a WiSA SoundSend allows them to become the center of an immersive multichannel audio home theater system using any WiSA-certified speakers.”

The WiSA SoundSend is the Association’s first branded product, built to create a seamless connection between smart TVs and speakers. The SoundSend has made headlines with awards like the Smart Home Division Mark of Excellence from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) and the Dealerscope IMPACT Award. Connection to WiSA Certified™ smart TVs and speakers is easy with the SoundSend; simply plug the SoundSend into the smart TV via HDMI- (or optical) connection and the SoundSend flawlessly and wirelessly connects to speakers. Setup takes only 10 minutes and allows complete control via the SoundSend mobile app.

About WiSA, LLC.

WiSA® educates, evangelizes and promotes solutions for spatial audio in the home. Working in collaboration with technology developed by WiSA Technologies, Inc., WiSA Association engages with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to make immersive audio an experience everyone can enjoy. WiSA, LLC - the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association - is a wholly owned subsidiary of WiSA Technologies, Inc. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is the developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems marketed under the WiSA brands. WiSA’s technology delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Headquartered in Beaverton, OR, WiSA has sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea and California. For more information, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

About Optoma

Established in 2000, Optoma is a visual solutions provider that serves enterprise, education, consumer, retail, and large-venue markets. Its products combine superior image processing technologies with exceptional engineering and innovation to deliver stunning crystal-clear images with ultimate reliability. In addition to a full line-up of projectors, including 4K UHD, Portable, and Laser, Optoma also offers Interactive Flat Panel Displays, Professional Displays, AIO LED Displays, and Large Venue Projectors. Powered by OSS Optoma Solution Suite and OMS display management solution, they provide customers and users with innovative ways to connect, share and collaborate. Optoma has regional headquarters in Asia, EMEA, and the Americas. Learn more at www.optoma.com

