07:01aPlatin Audio Debuts World's First Wireless Dolby Atmos Enabled WiSA Certified Speaker System
BU
09/08WiSA Technologies to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
BU
09/06WISA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Platin Audio Debuts World's First Wireless Dolby Atmos Enabled WiSA Certified Speaker System

09/13/2022 | 07:01am EDT
New product brings together state-of-the-art WiSA technology and the power of Dolby Atmos

Platin Audio today launches the Platin Audio Monaco 5.1.2 with WiSA SoundSend, the first wireless audio system to incorporate true Dolby Atmos up-firing speakers. This latest home cinema solution from Platin Audio is designed to deliver every detail of today’s highly produced streaming and on-demand content and is the first fully immersive, multichannel, separates-based home theater system on the market to be WiSA HT Certified and Dolby Atmos enabled.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005561/en/

New from Platin Audio, the Monaco 5.1.2 is the first fully immersive, multichannel, separates-based home theater system on the market to be WiSA HT Certified and Dolby Atmos enabled. (Photo: Business Wire)

New from Platin Audio, the Monaco 5.1.2 is the first fully immersive, multichannel, separates-based home theater system on the market to be WiSA HT Certified and Dolby Atmos enabled. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Monaco 5.1.2 system from Platin is designed as an immersive audio solution for today’s content with a simple plug-and-play setup that creates theater-level experiences in the home environment. With integrated front left and right up-firing speakers, the system is uniquely engineered to the Dolby specifications for Dolby Atmos and certified by Dolby. The combination of processing, wireless connectivity and true up-firing channels provides a truly immersive and spatial sound arena for listeners.

“We are excited to bring our newest product to market this fall as a catalyst for the home audio category,” said Kevin McDonald, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Platin Audio. “The Monaco 5.1.2 takes the possibilities of home audio to the next level, truly elevating any interior into a cinematic experience. In combining the WiSA technology with the legacy of Dolby sound, we have designed a system that creates a genuinely unmatched audio experience for the home viewer.”

Built by a team with more than 30 years of experience, Platin Audio has committed itself to being a technology leader in the category, making high-performing audio systems available at affordable prices. The Platin Audio Monaco 5.1.2 with WiSA SoundSend leverages WiSA HT’s eight channels of high-definition, extremely low-latency and tightly synchronized audio to decode and properly play Dolby Atmos audio tracks.

With complete adaptability, full-bandwidth and Dolby Atmos capabilities, the new system perfectly fuses the power of Dolby with the universal connectivity of the WiSA SoundSend, the revolutionary technology of WiSA HT and the amazing performance of Platin Audio to create a simple and extremely high quality audio experience for consumers.

The system will retail for $1,499 at select stores nationwide and online beginning in mid-October. Pre-ordering is currently available at https://shop.platinaudio.us.

To learn more about Platin Audio, visit www.platinaudio.us or connect with the brand on Facebook.

About Platin Audio

Our dedicated team of designers, visionaries, and engineers form the passionate team we proudly call Platin Audio. We’re fanatical about dynamic sound and design simplicity. We understand that audio is a vital component of the stories that enrich our lives, and we strive to make every moment a memorable and emotionally-connected experience. Platin means immersive sound that’s so good, you don’t just hear it—you feel it. For more information about Platin Audio, please visit: www.platinaudio.us.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA® educates, evangelizes and promotes solutions for spatial audio in the home. Working in collaboration with technology developed by WiSA Technologies, Inc., WiSA Association engages with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to make immersive audio an experience everyone can enjoy. WiSA, LLC - the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association - is a wholly owned subsidiary of WiSA Technologies, Inc. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is the developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems marketed under the WiSA brands. WiSA’s technology delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Headquartered in Beaverton, OR, WiSA has sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea and California. For more information, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.


© Business Wire 2022
