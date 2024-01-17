Official WISA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. press release

Set-top Box Segment Expected to Produce Revenue in 2024

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading innovator in wireless audio technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, is poised to enter the set-top box market with multiple implementations of its WiSA E software expected in the market in 2024. Traditional set-top boxes as well as streaming media devices are typically hesitant to add multichannel audio functionality due to the additional cost of the required hardware to support the feature. WiSA E’s software transmitter allows manufacturers to load wireless multichannel audio functionality on the production line or on demand as a field upgrade to existing platforms at a nominal cost. The end consumer has the option to activate the software at any time.

"Set-top boxes and other streaming media devices are well-positioned to take advantage of embedded multichannel audio software,” said Tony Parker, vice president of technical marketing and strategy. “WiSA E was designed to work with existing processors and Wi-Fi hardware. As a result, embedding WiSA E functionality does not increase the BOM cost in the same way additional multichannel hardware has in the past. We anticipate many more streaming media devices will want to take advantage of this cost-effective model for offering immersive multichannel audio to their consumers.”

Using a software approach to enable wireless multichannel audio features in streaming media devices offers multiple advantage to both manufacturer and consumer:

Advantages for the manufacturer: Access to functionality with no additional hardware costs Extended product lifespan – software updates keep devices current and competitive

Advantages for the consumer Consumers only pay for the features they choose when they decide to activate them Software-based activation enables consumers to customize their devices according to their preferences creating a personalized and user-centric experience



Learn more about how WiSA E can add wireless immersive audio functionality to streaming media devices.

For more information about WiSA E wireless audio software, contact Tony Parker, vice president of technical marketing and strategy at tparker@wisatechnologies.com.

Find out more about the WiSA Technologies and its range of products and services at www.wisatechnologies.com.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Platin Audio; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA Technologies, Inc. is a founding member of WiSA™ (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) whose mission is to define wireless audio interoperability standards as well as work with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to evangelize and market spatial audio technologies driven by WiSA Technologies, Inc. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and California.

© 2024 WiSA Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. WiSA Technologies, Inc. and the WiSA Technologies, Inc. logo are trademarks of WiSA Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA®, WiSA Ready™, and WiSA Certified™ are trademarks and certification marks of WiSA, LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements, including statements herein regarding our business opportunities and prospects, as well as our licensing initiatives and expectations, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties regarding, among other items: the degree to which the licensee implements the licensed technology into its products, if at all; the timeline to any such implementation; our current liquidity position and the need to obtain additional financing to support ongoing operations; general market, economic and other conditions; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on Nasdaq; our ability to manage costs and execute on our operational and budget plans; our ability to achieve our financial goals; and other risks as more fully described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240117969280/en/