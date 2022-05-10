WiSA SoundSend Named Top New Technology (TNT) Award Winner

The universal WiSA wireless audio transmitter is recognized as a winner in the Wireless A/V Solutions category

WiSA® LLC, a subsidiary of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), announced today its WiSA SoundSend wireless audio transmitter was named a 2022 Top New Technology (TNT) award winner in the Wireless A/V Solutions category. The awards, presented by CE Pro and Commercial Integrator, recognize the best of the best in the technology sector at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) show each year.

“WiSA Technologies is committed to bringing innovation into the home entertainment industry and this award is a great acknowledgment of that initiative,” said Tony Ostrom, WiSA President. “The SoundSend makes world-class audio available to smart TV owners giving them the opportunity to easily create theater-quality sound experiences in their homes. The Top New Technology Award marks the seventh recognition that SoundSend has earned since its release in the summer of 2021, solidifying its place as a leading innovative product in the consumer electronics industry.”

The WiSA SoundSend is a wireless audio transmitter that works with smart TVs with HDMI® ARC/eARC (or optical) connections and WiSA Certified™ speakers to provide stunning surround sound in any size room. WiSA Certified™ speakers are available from WISA Member brands including Klipsch, Harman, Dynaudio, Bang and Olufsen, Lithe Audio, Enclave Audio, Platin Audio and more. The SoundSend supports up to eight channels of wireless audio and can decode Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD and Dolby Atmos, and transmits uncompressed 24-bit 48/96 kHz sound with a 5.2 millisecond signal latency and one microsecond of synchronization.

The SoundSend takes only minutes to set up and immediately connects to speakers wirelessly. Fine-tuning is simple with the SoundSend app, making it easy to customize your audio experience to your exact preferences. The SoundSend is available singularly or in bundled solutions like the Platin Monaco 5.1 or Platin Milan 5.1.

In the annual Top New Technology Awards, CE Pro and Commercial Integrator invite manufacturers and integrators from around the world to submit new and recently released products for judging. Entries are evaluated on technological innovation, benefits to the integrator and benefits to the end-user.

The SoundSend, which is the Association’s first branded product, has been recognized and awarded by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), Twice, Dealerscope and The Stevie® Awards. It was also named a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree and CEDIA Awards Best New Products Finalist.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA® educates, evangelizes, and promotes solutions for spatial audio in the home. Working in collaboration with technology developed by WiSA Technologies, Inc., WiSA Association engages with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to make immersive audio an experience everyone can enjoy. WiSA, LLC - the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association - is a wholly owned subsidiary of WiSA Technologies, Inc. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is the developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems marketed under the WiSA brands. WiSA’s technology delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Headquartered in Beaverton, OR, WiSA has sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea and California. For more information, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

