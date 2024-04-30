High-quality Wireless
Spatial Audio
WiSA Technologies, Inc.
Planet MicroCap: VEGAS 2024, April 30 - May 2, 2024
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) (the "Company" or "WiSA") contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements, including statements herein regarding our business opportunities and prospects, strategy, future revenues and profitability, and licensing initiatives and expectations, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties regarding, among other items: our current liquidity position and the need to obtain additional financing to support ongoing operations; general market, economic and other conditions; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on Nasdaq; our ability to manage costs and execute on our operational and budget plans; our ability to achieve our financial goals; the degree to which our licensees implement the licensed technology into their products, if at all; the timeline to any such implementation; risks related to technology innovation and intellectual property, and other risks as more fully described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this communication is provided only as of the date of this communication, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The offering will only be made by means of a prospectus pursuant to a registration statement that is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission after such registration statement becomes effective.
- WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are "ready" to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.
Key Highlights
1
WiSA E's launch marks a major inflection point for the industry and the company
2
WiSA E licensing has commenced within the HDTV/PTV and STB market, boasting potent
software transmission (TX) offerings
3
Strong IP position and significant patent coverage for immersive audio, with highly-
differentiated multichannel wireless audio technology and existing implementations in
premium audio brands
4
Uniquely driving interoperability between brands and devices with WiSA LLC (Wireless
Speaker and Audio Association)
5
WiSA E is being launched into the company's existing premier customer base
What is Multi-Channel Spatial Audio?
Spatial audio refers to an audio experience that uses
multiple and separate channels of audio played back on multiple discrete speakers to create an
immersive audio experience that leverages a 360-
degree space
WiSA powers a wireless spatial audio experience, enabling the transmission of multi-channel, uncompressed audio streams to deliver an
immersive spatial audio experience without the need
for a traditional wired solution
Immersive Audio In The Home With WiSA E
Immersive Audio Formats: Dolby's Atmos, Google's IAMF, Xperi's DTS X
Where Does WiSA Fit Into The Spatial Audio Ecosystem?
Ecosystem Requirements for Spatial Audio
Content Publishing and Distribution
Spotify, Tencent, Amazon, YouTube, etc.
Infrastructure and Connectivity
Wi-Fi network
Spatial Audio Decode
Dolby Atmos, DTS-X, Spatial
Wireless Transport
Wireless Interoperability Standard
Precise synchronization across multiple disparate speakers to create spatial audio sound fields
Seamless mix and match of audio sources and speakers / headsets as desired
Strong wireless link reliability
Ability to transmit multi-channel,high-bitrate audio streams
Extremely low latency
Standard for Interbrand connectivity vs proprietary solutions like Sonos/Roku
Blue-Chip Customer Base
7
The Power of WiSA E
Today: The Home is the Theater
Mobile
Gaming
PC Movie
Multiple sources
Multiple
speaker systems
Smart
Tablet
Smart TV
Phone
Home
Theater
Set-top Box
Soundbar
Go-to-Market Roadmap: WiSA E Software
Software is the Key - Licensing is the Vehicle
5 Licenses Signed
More in review
WiSA E*
- Designed to be agnostic to SOC and Wi-Fi vendor
- Designed to offer interoperability between brands
Streaming
HDTVs
Soundbars
Set-top Boxes
Media Sticks
HD Projectors
650.5 MU TAM1
197 MU
48.3 MU
266.5 MU
131.2 MU
7.5 MU
* Initial implementations for Android operating systems
1 Unit volumes are for 2023 shipments
Competitive Advantage with STB/Media Streamers
- Three implementations shown at CES
- 2 in WiSA's suite
- 1 in a STB ODM suite
- Software TX meets performance requirements while adding $0.00 to BoM cost of STB and streaming media devices
- Royalty can be triggered upon activation of audio feature by consumer purchase of speaker system
- Demonstrate software running on:
- Onn Media Streamer
- Set top box platform
