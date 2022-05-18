Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. WiSA Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WISA   US86633R2031

WISA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(WISA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/18 04:00:00 pm EDT
0.7400 USD   +0.95%
05:02pWiSA Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/11WISA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/11TRANSCRIPT : WiSA Technologies, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WiSA Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/18/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, May 23-26, Miami -

- LD Micro Invitational XII, June 7-9, Westlake Village, CA -

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, announces participation in upcoming investment conferences in May and June.

Event:

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference (In person and hybrid)

Location:

Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel, Miami, FL

Date:

May 23-26, 2022

Topic:

Presentation and one-on-one meetings

Webcast:

Presentation – May 25, 11:00 am ET

Presentation Webcast

Presentation materials and the associated webcast will be posted on the Investor Relations portion of the company's website at https://ir.wisatechnologies.com/. For additional information or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with WiSA Technologies management, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or WiSA Technologies IR Team at wisa@lhai.com.

Event:

LD Micro Invitational XII (In person)

Location:

Four Seasons Westlake Village, CA

Date:

June 7-9, 2022

Topic:

Presentation and one-on-one meetings

Webcast:

Presentation – June 7, 3:00 pm PT

Interested parties should register via LD Micro Invitational XII.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.
WiSA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA) is the developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems marketed under the WiSA brands. WiSA’s technology delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Headquartered in Beaverton, OR, WiSA has sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea and California. For more information, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WISA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
05:02pWiSA Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/11WISA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
05/11TRANSCRIPT : WiSA Technologies, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
CI
05/11WiSA Technologies Reports Q1 2022 Results
BU
05/11WiSA Technologies, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Second Quarter and Full Year ..
CI
05/11WISA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/11WiSA Technologies, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
05/10WiSA SoundSend Named Top New Technology (TNT) Award Winner
BU
05/02Wharfedale Launches its WiSA HT Certified Opal Wireless Home Theater Speaker System for..
BU
04/29WiSA Technologies to Report First Quarter 2022 Results and Host Conference Call on May ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WISA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8,85 M - -
Net income 2022 -13,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 2,90 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,84x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12,4 M 12,4 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart WISA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
WiSA Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,73 $
Average target price 6,17 $
Spread / Average Target 741%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brett A. Moyer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
George Oliva Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Keith Greeney Vice President-Engineering
Ed Green Vice President-Operations
Jeffrey M. Gilbert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WISA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-47.27%12
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-12.52%463 074
NVIDIA CORPORATION-38.20%455 155
BROADCOM INC.-8.61%248 296
INTEL CORPORATION-13.79%181 537
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-28.79%166 053