WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading innovator in wireless audio technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, announces participation in the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit 2024.

Event: Sequire Investor Summit 2024 Location: Condado Vanderbilt Hotel - San Juan, Puerto Rico. Date: January 23-25, 2024 Topic: Presentation and one-on-one meetings Presentation: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 10:30am AST / 9:30am EST

For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit, including registration details, please visit the official event website at https://puertorico.srax.com/.

Presentation materials and the associated webcast link will also be posted on the Investor Relations portion of the company's website at www.wisatechnologies.com. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with WiSA Technologies management, please contact your conference representative or WiSA Technologies IR Team at wisa@lhai.com.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Platin Audio; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA Technologies, Inc. is a founding member of WiSA™ (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) whose mission is to define wireless audio interoperability standards as well as work with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to evangelize and market spatial audio technologies driven by WiSA Technologies, Inc. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and California.

