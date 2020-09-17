Wisdom Education International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BUSINESS UPDATE
Wisdom Education International Holdings Company Limited
睿 見 教 育 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 6068)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BUSINESS UPDATE
This announcement is made by Wisdom Education International Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') on a voluntary basis.
1. STUDENT ENROLMENT AT THE COMMENCEMENT OF THE 2020/2021
SCHOOL YEAR
The Company is pleased to present the student enrolment of the Group at the commencement of the 2020/2021 school year (together with the comparative figure at the commencement of the 2019/2020 school year):
At the commencement of
the school year
Percentage
2020/2021
2019/2020
Change
Change
Total student
enrolment
71,362
60,116
+11,246
+18.7%
The increase in total student enrolment was primarily due to the increase in student enrolment of Huizhou Guangzheng Preparatory School (''Huizhou Guangzheng School''), Yunfu Guangming Foreign Language School, Guang'an Guangzheng Preparatory School and Bazhong Guangzheng Preparatory School (''Bazhong Guangzheng School''), the official opening of Shunde Guangzheng Preparatory School and the inclusion of students enrolled in other third party schools to which the Group provides management services from the 2020/2021 school year.
PROVISION OF MANAGEMENT SERVICES TO OTHER SCHOOLS
Recently, we have entered into management services agreements with certain private schools owned by independent third parties in respect of the provision of management services by the Group to the relevant schools in return for management fee income with effect from the 2020/2021 school year.
INCREASE IN TUITION AND BOARDING FEES
As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 22 July 2020, with effect from the 2020/2021 school year, the Group increased the tuition and boarding fees of certain new students enrolled in the People's Republic of China curriculum of Dongguan Guangming School and Dongguan Guangming Primary School (collectively ''Dongguan Guangming Secondary and Primary Schools''), Dongguan Guangzheng Preparatory School, Huizhou Guangzheng School, Panjin Guangzheng Preparatory School, Weifang Guangzheng Preparatory School, Jieyang Jiedong Guangzheng Preparatory School, Weifang Weizhou Foreign Language School and Bazhong Guangzheng School, ranging from approximately 9% to approximately 38%.
Particularly, the above-mentioned increase in tuition and boarding fees for the new students of Dongguan Guangming School Secondary and Primary Schools and Dongguan Guangzheng Preparatory School ranged from approximately 16% to approximately 24%.
On 2 September 2020, Huizhou Guangzheng School further obtained an approval from the Huizhou Development and Reform Commission in connection with the increase in tuition and boarding fees of the new students enrolled for the compulsory education, ranging from approximately 14% to approximately 20%, with effect from the 2020/2021 school year.
The above-mentioned data is based on preliminary unaudited information of the Group for reference purpose only. As such, such data is subject to change. Shareholders and other investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such data when dealing in the securities of the Company.
By Order of the Board
Wisdom Education International Holdings Company Limited
Li Jiuchang
Executive Director
Dongguan, 17 September 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises four executive directors, namely Ms. Li Suwen, Mr. LIU Xuebin, Mr. Li Jiuchang and Mr. Wang Yongchun; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Prof. Sun Kai Lit Cliff, BBS, J.P., Mr. Tam King Ching Kenny and Mr. Huang Weiguo.
