Wisdom Education International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BUSINESS UPDATE

Wisdom Education International Holdings Company Limited

睿 見 教 育 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6068)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BUSINESS UPDATE

This announcement is made by Wisdom Education International Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') on a voluntary basis.

1. STUDENT ENROLMENT AT THE COMMENCEMENT OF THE 2020/2021

SCHOOL YEAR

The Company is pleased to present the student enrolment of the Group at the commencement of the 2020/2021 school year (together with the comparative figure at the commencement of the 2019/2020 school year):

At the commencement of the school year Percentage 2020/2021 2019/2020 Change Change Total student enrolment 71,362 60,116 +11,246 +18.7%

The increase in total student enrolment was primarily due to the increase in student enrolment of Huizhou Guangzheng Preparatory School (''Huizhou Guangzheng School''), Yunfu Guangming Foreign Language School, Guang'an Guangzheng Preparatory School and Bazhong Guangzheng Preparatory School (''Bazhong Guangzheng School''), the official opening of Shunde Guangzheng Preparatory School and the inclusion of students enrolled in other third party schools to which the Group provides management services from the 2020/2021 school year.