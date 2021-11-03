Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2637   KYG9721M1033

WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED

(2637)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 11/02
66.7 TWD   -0.45%
October 2021 Monthly Earnings Release

11/03/2021 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/03 Time of announcement 14:38:01
Subject 
 October 2021 Monthly Earnings Release
Date of events 2021/11/03 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/03
2.Company name:Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):Head Office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not Applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:October 2021 Monthly Earnings Release
6.Countermeasures:Announcement
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Monthly Revenue�G              USD 74,712,447 TWD   2,087,316(in thousands)
YoY % Change    96.81%
Year-to-Date Revenue�G         USD538,881,497 TWD  15,070,359(in thousands)
YoY % Change    64.21%
Monthly Operating Income�G     USD 39,548,255 TWD   1,104,898(in thousands)
YoY % Change   494.48%
Year-to-Date Operating Income�GUSD220,267,612 TWD   6,160,004(in thousands)
YoY % Change   522.98%
Monthly Net Income
before Income Tax Expense�G    USD 36,955,714 TWD   1,032,466(in thousands)
YoY % Change  2041.71%
Year-to-Date Net Income
before Income Tax Expense�G    USD220,850,712 TWD   6,176,311(in thousands)
YoY % Change  2728.49%
Monthly Pre-tax EPS�G       1.38
Year-to-Date Pre-tax EPS�G  8.27

Basis for Computation�G
                              Month End   Monthly Average   Annual Average
TWD/USD                       27.82         27.938          27.966
JPY/USD                       113.6         113.10       108.96
Outstanding Shares           746,409,199         -               -
Weighted Average of
Shares Outstanding           746,409,199         -               -
                               Month End    Prior Month       Prior Year
No. of Vessels                   134            136              136
BDI                             3519           5167             1283
Analysis�G
1.Change of Fleet: None
2.Change in Operation: 5 vessels in dry-dock.
3.Fluctuation of Exchange Rate: Yen fluctuations resulted in non-operating
income (loss) from outstanding borrowings denominated in Japanese Yen.
4.Renewal of Contracts: 5 vessels renewal of contracts.
5.Operating Income: Operating income increased 494.48% because of a steady
economic recovery from the pandemic since the second half of 2020.
6.Non-operating income: The depreciation of Japanese Yen led to
USD800,000 foreign exchange gain by the exchange rate at the end of the
month; The appreciation of New Taiwan Dollar led to USD40,000 foreign
exchange loss by the exchange rate at the end of the month.
Notes on Compilation:
1.We adopt IFRS.
2.Our functional currency is US Dollar. The representation of TWD figures
are calculated based on the average exchange rate of the relevant period.
Evaluation gain or loss is calculated based on the month end exchange rate.
3.Rate of change is calculated with USD figures.
4.Earning per share is calculated based on weighted average of outstanding
shares.
5.Depreciation and crew wage costs are calculated on a monthly basis, but
revenue is calculated on incurred basis by day. Hence the calendar days of
each month could slightly affect revenue and operating profits.
6.The lubricant oil expenses is estimated monthly and adjusted according to
inventory check on a quarterly frequency.
7.The duration of each vessel might differ according to size, condition and
specifications. Modern new buildings now are normally depreciated on a 25
year duration.
8.The earning release is based on unaudited provisional account. Monthly
Net Income before Income Tax Expense reported in the earnings release
includes earnings attributable to minority interests.

Disclaimer

Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 07:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 990 M 645 M 645 M
Net income 2021 6 667 M 239 M 239 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,47x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 49 785 M 1 785 M 1 786 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,77x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 2 301
Free-Float 52,9%
Chart WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 66,70 TWD
Average target price 81,67 TWD
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chun Sheng Cheng General Manager
Yi Chun Hsueh Head-Finance Department, Spokesman & Deputy GM
Chun-Sheng Lan Chairman
Shuang-Chau Tsaur Chief Technical officer
Tzu-Lung Chao Chief Operating Officer, Director & Spokesman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED172.80%1 785
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.157.99%19 086
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%6 242
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-5.17%2 820
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.118.01%2 111
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA71.98%2 006