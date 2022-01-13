Wisdom Marine Lines : 37,000 DWT Newbuilding Vessel,MV Bunun Queen Joined Wisdom Fleet

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/13 2.Company name:UNICORN PESCADORES S.A. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):Indirect Subsidiary 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Wholly-owned 5.Cause of occurrence:37,000 DWT newbuilding vessel,MV Bunun Queen joined Wisdom Fleet. 6.Countermeasures:Announcement 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: MV Bunun Queen is an eco-ship built by Onomichi Dockyard Co., Ltd.