Wisdom Marine Lines : 37,000 DWT Newbuilding Vessel,MV Bunun Queen Joined Wisdom Fleet
01/13/2022 | 01:21am EST
Provided by: Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
Date of announcement
2022/01/13
Subject
37,000 DWT Newbuilding Vessel,MV Bunun Queen
Joined Wisdom Fleet
Date of events
2022/01/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/13
2.Company name:UNICORN PESCADORES S.A.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):Indirect Subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Wholly-owned
5.Cause of occurrence:37,000 DWT newbuilding vessel,MV Bunun Queen
joined Wisdom Fleet.
6.Countermeasures:Announcement
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
MV Bunun Queen is an eco-ship built by Onomichi Dockyard Co., Ltd.
Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 06:20:15 UTC.