Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2637   KYG9721M1033

WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED

(2637)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wisdom Marine Lines : 37,000 DWT Newbuilding Vessel,MV Bunun Queen Joined Wisdom Fleet

01/13/2022 | 01:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/13 Time of announcement 14:05:26
Subject 
 37,000 DWT Newbuilding Vessel,MV Bunun Queen
Joined Wisdom Fleet
Date of events 2022/01/13 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/13
2.Company name:UNICORN PESCADORES S.A.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):Indirect Subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Wholly-owned
5.Cause of occurrence:37,000 DWT newbuilding vessel,MV Bunun Queen
joined Wisdom Fleet.
6.Countermeasures:Announcement
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
MV Bunun Queen is an eco-ship built by Onomichi Dockyard Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer

Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 06:20:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED
01:21aWISDOM MARINE LINES : 37,000 DWT Newbuilding Vessel,MV Bunun Queen Joined Wisdom Fleet
PU
01/06Wisdom Marine Lines' Pre-Tax Profit Shoots Up 295% in December
MT
01/05WISDOM MARINE LINES : December 2021 Monthly Earnings Release
PU
2021WISDOM MARINE LINES : Clarification of news media reports
PU
2021WISDOM MARINE LINES : Investor Conference on 10 December 2021
PU
2021WISDOM MARINE LINES : November 2021 Monthly Earnings Release
PU
2021October 2021 Monthly Earnings Release
PU
2021BOD Approved Purchase of Two 64,000DWT Bulk Carriers.
PU
2021The Company Provides Endorsements/Guarantees for its Subsudaries
PU
2021The BOD Approved the 2021Q3 Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 19 200 M 694 M 694 M
Net income 2021 6 036 M 218 M 218 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 58 220 M 2 105 M 2 106 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 2 301
Free-Float 52,9%
Chart WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 78,00 TWD
Average target price 84,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 7,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chun Sheng Cheng General Manager
Yi Chun Hsueh Head-Finance Department, Spokesman & Deputy GM
Chun-Sheng Lan Chairman
Shuang-Chau Tsaur Chief Technical officer
Tzu-Lung Chao Chief Operating Officer, Director & Spokesman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED-4.41%2 105
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-9.82%25 585
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.7.37%7 286
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA6.62%2 592
PAO SOVCOMFLOT5.18%2 393
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.1.72%2 355