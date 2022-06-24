Wisdom Marine Lines : 82,300 DWT Newbuilding Vessel,MV Sakizaya Zest Joined Wisdom Fleet

82,300 DWT Newbuilding Vessel,MV Sakizaya Zest
Joined Wisdom Fleet
Date of events
2022/06/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/24
2.Company name:Taroko Wisdom S.A.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Indirect Subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Wholly-owned
5.Cause of occurrence:82,300 DWT newbuilding vessel,MV Sakizaya Zest
joined Wisdom Fleet.
6.Countermeasures:Announcement
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
MV Sakizaya Zest is a NOx tierIII eco-ship
built by TSUNEISHI GROUP (ZHOUSHAN) SHIPBUILDING.
