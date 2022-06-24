Wisdom Marine Lines : 82,300 DWT Newbuilding Vessel,MV Sakizaya Zest Joined Wisdom Fleet

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/24 2.Company name:Taroko Wisdom S.A. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Indirect Subsidiary 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Wholly-owned 5.Cause of occurrence:82,300 DWT newbuilding vessel,MV Sakizaya Zest joined Wisdom Fleet. 6.Countermeasures:Announcement 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: MV Sakizaya Zest is a NOx tierIII eco-ship built by TSUNEISHI GROUP (ZHOUSHAN) SHIPBUILDING.