  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2637   KYG9721M1033

WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED

(2637)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
66.40 TWD   -2.35%
06/06WISDOM MARINE LINES : May 2022 Monthly Earnings Release
PU
05/25WISDOM MARINE LINES : Investor Conference on 26 May 2022
PU
05/20WISDOM MARINE LINES : Announcement of the Record Date for Cash Dividend
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wisdom Marine Lines : 82,300 DWT Newbuilding Vessel,MV Sakizaya Zest Joined Wisdom Fleet

06/24/2022 | 02:06am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 13:48:35
Subject 
 82,300 DWT Newbuilding Vessel,MV Sakizaya Zest
Joined Wisdom Fleet
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/24
2.Company name:Taroko Wisdom S.A.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Indirect Subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Wholly-owned
5.Cause of occurrence:82,300 DWT newbuilding vessel,MV Sakizaya Zest
joined Wisdom Fleet.
6.Countermeasures:Announcement
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
MV Sakizaya Zest is a NOx tierIII eco-ship
built by TSUNEISHI GROUP (ZHOUSHAN) SHIPBUILDING.

Disclaimer

Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 06:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 31 604 M 1 062 M 1 062 M
Net income 2022 15 856 M 533 M 533 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 49 562 M 1 666 M 1 666 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,57x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 2 301
Free-Float 52,9%
Chart WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 66,40 TWD
Average target price 121,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 83,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chun Sheng Cheng General Manager
Yi Chun Hsueh Assistant GM-Administration & Head-Finance
Chun-Sheng Lan Chairman
Shing-Hwa Wang Chief Technology Officer
Tzu-Lung Chao Chief Operating Officer, Director & Spokesman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED-18.63%1 666
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-32.56%18 122
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-18.23%5 766
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.6.00%2 468
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA9.39%2 364
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-48.79%1 606