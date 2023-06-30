TWSE 2637 / LSE WML

40,000 DWT Newbuilding Vessel,MV Bunun Youth Joined Wisdom Fleet

2023 / 06 / 30

BIZ

Material Information (2637 WISDOM)
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2023/06/30 Time of announcement 13:46:58
Subject 
 40,000 DWT Newbuilding Vessel,MV Bunun Youth
Joined Wisdom Fleet
Date of events 2023/06/30 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2023/06/30
2.Company name:Wisdom Marine Lines S.A.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Indirect Subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Wholly-owned
5.Cause of occurrence:40,000 DWT newbuilding vessel,MV Bunun Youth
joined Wisdom Fleet.
6.Countermeasures:Announcement
7.Any other matters that need to be specified (the information disclosure
  also meets the requirements of Article 7, subparagraph 9 of the Securities
  and Exchange Act Enforcement Rules, which brings forth a significant impact
  on shareholders rights or the price of the securities on public companies.):
MV Bunun Youth is a NOx tierIII eco-ship built
by Onomichi Dockyard Co., Ltd.

