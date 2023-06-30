Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2023/06/30 2.Company name:Wisdom Marine Lines S.A. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Indirect Subsidiary 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Wholly-owned 5.Cause of occurrence:40,000 DWT newbuilding vessel,MV Bunun Youth joined Wisdom Fleet. 6.Countermeasures:Announcement 7.Any other matters that need to be specified (the information disclosure also meets the requirements of Article 7, subparagraph 9 of the Securities and Exchange Act Enforcement Rules, which brings forth a significant impact on shareholders rights or the price of the securities on public companies.): MV Bunun Youth is a NOx tierIII eco-ship built by Onomichi Dockyard Co., Ltd.