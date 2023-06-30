Wisdom Marine Lines Cayman : 40,000 DWT Newbuilding Vessel,MV Bunun Youth Joined Wisdom Fleet
40,000 DWT Newbuilding Vessel,MV Bunun Youth Joined Wisdom Fleet
2023 / 06 / 30
Material Information (2637 WISDOM)
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2023/06/30
Time of announcement
13:46:58
Subject
40,000 DWT Newbuilding Vessel,MV Bunun Youth
Joined Wisdom Fleet
Date of events
2023/06/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2023/06/30
2.Company name:Wisdom Marine Lines S.A.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Indirect Subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Wholly-owned
5.Cause of occurrence:40,000 DWT newbuilding vessel,MV Bunun Youth
joined Wisdom Fleet.
6.Countermeasures:Announcement
7.Any other matters that need to be specified (the information disclosure
also meets the requirements of Article 7, subparagraph 9 of the Securities
and Exchange Act Enforcement Rules, which brings forth a significant impact
on shareholders rights or the price of the securities on public companies.):
MV Bunun Youth is a NOx tierIII eco-ship built
by Onomichi Dockyard Co., Ltd.
Wisdom Marine Lines Co Ltd is a Taiwan-based company mainly engaged in the ship leasing and marine transportation business. The Company operates long-term charter, short-term charter and management business, international maritime transportation business, ship related management and maintenance business, shipping agency business and ship trading business. The fleet includes bulk ships, timber carriers, double-deck ships, multi-purpose ships and container ships of various tonnage. It mainly transports bulk materials. The ships are mainly leased to customers in Japan and Europe, and the routes cover Southeast Asia, India, China, Middle East, Africa, South America and other regions.