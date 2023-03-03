Advanced search
    2637   KYG9721M1033

WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED (CAYMAN)

(2637)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-01
69.90 TWD   +3.71%
02/28Wisdom Marine Lines Cayman : Fact Sheet
PU
02/24Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/24Wisdom Marine Lines Cayman : BOD Approved Purchase of Two 40,000DWT Bulk Carriers.
PU
Wisdom Marine Lines Cayman : February 2023 Monthly Earnings Release

03/03/2023 | 04:19am EST
TWSE 2637 / LSE WML

News

February 2023 Monthly Earnings Release

2023 / 03 / 03

FIN

SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2023/03/03 Time of announcement 14:35:33
Subject 
 February 2023 Monthly Earnings Release
Date of events 2023/03/03 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2023/03/03
2.Company name:Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head Office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not Applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:February 2023 Monthly Earnings Release
6.Countermeasures:Announcement
7.Any other matters that need to be specified (the information disclosure
  also meets the requirements of Article 7, subparagraph 9 of the Securities
  and Exchange Act Enforcement Rules, which brings forth a significant impact
  on shareholders rights or the price of the securities on public companies.):
Monthly Revenue：              USD 30,620,487 TWD    924,097 (in thousands)
YoY % Change   (47.43%)
Year-to-Date Revenue：         USD 74,407,127 TWD  2,255,652 (in thousands)
YoY % Change   (41.88%)
Monthly Operating Income：     USD (3,417,904)TWD   (103,149)(in thousands)
YoY % Change  (113.31%)
Year-to-Date Operating Income：USD  4,915,454 TWD    149,012 (in thousands)
YoY % Change   (91.69%)
Monthly Net Income
before Income Tax Expense：    USD (6,458,489)TWD   (194,910)(in thousands)
YoY % Change  (127.72%)
Year-to-Date Net Income
before Income Tax Expense：    USD (5,454,829)TWD   (165,363)(in thousands)
YoY % Change  (110.00%)
Monthly Pre-tax EPS：      (0.26)
Year-to-Date Pre-tax EPS： (0.22)

Basis for Computation：
                              Month End   Monthly Average   Annual Average
TWD/USD                       30.485         30.179          30.315
JPY/USD                       134.84         132.32           131.57
Outstanding Shares           746,409,199         -               -
Weighted Average of
Shares Outstanding           746,409,199         -               -
                               Month End    Prior Month       Prior Year
No. of Vessels                   140            140              138
BDI                              990            681             2040
Analysis：
1.Change of Fleet: None
2.Change in Operation: 3 vessels in dry-dock.
3.Fluctuation of Exchange Rate: Yen fluctuations resulted in non-operating
income (loss) from outstanding borrowings denominated in Japanese Yen.
4.Renewal of Contracts: 3 vessels renewal of contracts.
5.Operating Income: Operating income decreased 113.31% because of a global
economic slowdown since the second half of 2022.
6.Non-operating income: The depreciation of Japanese Yen led to
USD1,300,000 foreign exchange gain by the exchange rate at the end of the
month; The depreciation of New Taiwan Dollar led to USD600,000 foreign
exchange gain by the exchange rate at the end of the month.
Notes on Compilation:
1.We adopt IFRS.
2.Our functional currency is US Dollar. The representation of TWD figures
are calculated based on the average exchange rate of the relevant period.
Evaluation gain or loss is calculated based on the month end exchange rate.
3.Rate of change is calculated with USD figures.
4.Earning per share is calculated based on weighted average of outstanding
shares.
5.Depreciation and crew wage costs are calculated on a monthly basis, but
revenue is calculated on incurred basis by day. Hence the calendar days of
each month could slightly affect revenue and operating profits.
6.The lubricant oil expenses is estimated monthly and adjusted according to
inventory check on a quarterly frequency.
7.The duration of each vessel might differ according to size, condition and
specifications. Modern new buildings now are normally depreciated on a 25
year duration.
8.The earning release is based on unaudited provisional account. Monthly
Net Income before Income Tax Expense reported in the earnings release
includes earnings attributable to minority interests.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 09:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
