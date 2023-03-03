Wisdom Marine Lines Cayman : February 2023 Monthly Earnings Release

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2023/03/03 2.Company name:Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head Office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not Applicable 5.Cause of occurrence:February 2023 Monthly Earnings Release 6.Countermeasures:Announcement 7.Any other matters that need to be specified (the information disclosure also meets the requirements of Article 7, subparagraph 9 of the Securities and Exchange Act Enforcement Rules, which brings forth a significant impact on shareholders rights or the price of the securities on public companies.): Monthly Revenue： USD 30,620,487 TWD 924,097 (in thousands) YoY % Change (47.43%) Year-to-Date Revenue： USD 74,407,127 TWD 2,255,652 (in thousands) YoY % Change (41.88%) Monthly Operating Income： USD (3,417,904)TWD (103,149)(in thousands) YoY % Change (113.31%) Year-to-Date Operating Income：USD 4,915,454 TWD 149,012 (in thousands) YoY % Change (91.69%) Monthly Net Income before Income Tax Expense： USD (6,458,489)TWD (194,910)(in thousands) YoY % Change (127.72%) Year-to-Date Net Income before Income Tax Expense： USD (5,454,829)TWD (165,363)(in thousands) YoY % Change (110.00%) Monthly Pre-tax EPS： (0.26) Year-to-Date Pre-tax EPS： (0.22) Basis for Computation： Month End Monthly Average Annual Average TWD/USD 30.485 30.179 30.315 JPY/USD 134.84 132.32 131.57 Outstanding Shares 746,409,199 - - Weighted Average of Shares Outstanding 746,409,199 - - Month End Prior Month Prior Year No. of Vessels 140 140 138 BDI 990 681 2040 Analysis： 1.Change of Fleet: None 2.Change in Operation: 3 vessels in dry-dock. 3.Fluctuation of Exchange Rate: Yen fluctuations resulted in non-operating income (loss) from outstanding borrowings denominated in Japanese Yen. 4.Renewal of Contracts: 3 vessels renewal of contracts. 5.Operating Income: Operating income decreased 113.31% because of a global economic slowdown since the second half of 2022. 6.Non-operating income: The depreciation of Japanese Yen led to USD1,300,000 foreign exchange gain by the exchange rate at the end of the month; The depreciation of New Taiwan Dollar led to USD600,000 foreign exchange gain by the exchange rate at the end of the month. Notes on Compilation: 1.We adopt IFRS. 2.Our functional currency is US Dollar. The representation of TWD figures are calculated based on the average exchange rate of the relevant period. Evaluation gain or loss is calculated based on the month end exchange rate. 3.Rate of change is calculated with USD figures. 4.Earning per share is calculated based on weighted average of outstanding shares. 5.Depreciation and crew wage costs are calculated on a monthly basis, but revenue is calculated on incurred basis by day. Hence the calendar days of each month could slightly affect revenue and operating profits. 6.The lubricant oil expenses is estimated monthly and adjusted according to inventory check on a quarterly frequency. 7.The duration of each vessel might differ according to size, condition and specifications. Modern new buildings now are normally depreciated on a 25 year duration. 8.The earning release is based on unaudited provisional account. Monthly Net Income before Income Tax Expense reported in the earnings release includes earnings attributable to minority interests.