  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2637   KYG9721M1033

WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED

(2637)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  03-03
91.5 TWD   -2.14%
12:49aWISDOM MARINE LINES : Investor Conference on 8 March 2022
PU
03/03WISDOM MARINE LINES : Febuary 2022 Monthly Earnings Release
PU
03/01Wisdom Marine Lines' Net Profit Skyrockets 7,300% in 2021
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wisdom Marine Lines : Investor Conference on 8 March 2022

03/07/2022 | 12:49am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/07 Time of announcement 13:36:56
Subject 
 Investor Conference on 8 March 2022
Date of events 2022/03/08 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/08
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Virtual (Webex)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will discuss its financial and operational performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 05:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 24 417 M 866 M 866 M
Net income 2022 12 152 M 431 M 431 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,62x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 68 296 M 2 424 M 2 424 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,80x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 2 301
Free-Float 52,9%
Managers and Directors
Chun Sheng Cheng General Manager
Yi Chun Hsueh Assistant GM-Administration & Head-Finance
Chun-Sheng Lan Chairman
Shuang-Chau Tsaur Chief Technical officer
Tzu-Lung Chao Chief Operating Officer, Director & Spokesman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED12.13%2 424
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.11.58%29 854
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.22.12%8 524
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.24.70%2 892
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA19.76%2 849
DANAOS CORPORATION19.18%1 843