Wisdom Marine Lines : Investor Conference on 8 March 2022
03/07/2022 | 12:49am EST
Provided by: Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/07
Time of announcement
13:36:56
Subject
Investor Conference on 8 March 2022
Date of events
2022/03/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/08
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Virtual (Webex)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will discuss its financial and operational performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
