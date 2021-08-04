Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2637   KYG9721M1033

WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED

(2637)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wisdom Marine Lines : July 2021 Monthly Earnings Release

08/04/2021 | 02:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 2021 Monthly Earnings Release

Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
July 2021 Monthly Earnings Release
USD TWD(in thousands)
Monthly Revenue 59,826,386 1,674,660 71.60%
Year-to-Date Revenue 341,212,487 9,560,433 55.99%
Monthly Operating Income 26,549,692 743,177 401.65%
Year-to-Date Operating Income 123,323,794 3,455,409 633.34%
Monthly Net Income before
Income Tax Expense 		22,918,824 641,542 25909.07%
Year-to-Date Net Income
before Income Tax Expense 		110,826,319 3,105,242 889.55%
Monthly Pre-tax EPS - 0.86 -
Year-to-Date Pre-tax EPS - 4.16 -

TWD/USD 27.96 27.992 28.019
JPY/USD 109.52110.25 108.06
Outstanding Shares 746,409,199 - -
Weighted Average of Shares Outstanding 746,409,199 - -
Month End Prior Month Prior Year
No. of Vessels 136 136 135
BDI 3292 3383 1350 

7/15 Genius Star VII(12005DWT/Small Handy) was sold.
7/15 Jacques(4740DWT/Other) joined Wisdom fleet.
2.Change in Operation: 2 vessels in dry-dock.
3.Fluctuation of Exchange Rate: Yen fluctuations resulted in non-operating 
income (loss) from outstanding borrowings denominated in Japanese Yen.  
4.Renewal of Contracts: 5 vessels renewal of contracts.
5.Operating Income: Operating income increased 401.65% because of a steady
economic recovery from the pandemic since the second half of 2020.
6.Non-operating income: The appreciation of Japanese Yen led to
USD400,000 foreign exchange loss by the exchange rate at the end of the
month; The depreciation of New Taiwan Dollar led to USD300,000 foreign
exchange gain by the exchange rate at the end of the month.
Regonized USD600,000 loss on the vessel disposal. 
Notes on Compilation:
1.We adopt IFRS.
2.Our functional currency is US Dollar. The representation of TWD figures 
are calculated based on the average exchange rate of the relevant period. 
Evaluation gain or loss is calculated based on the month end exchange rate.
3.Rate of change is calculated with USD figures.
4.Earning per share is calculated based on weighted average of outstanding 
shares.
5.Depreciation and crew wage costs are calculated on a monthly basis, but 
revenue is calculated on incurred basis by day. Hence the calendar days of 
each month could slightly affect revenue and operating profits.
6.The lubricant oil expenses is estimated monthly and adjusted according to 
inventory check on a quarterly frequency.
7.The duration of each vessel might differ according to size, condition and
specifications. Modern new buildings now are normally depreciated on a 25 
year duration. 
8.The earning release is based on unaudited provisional account. Monthly
Net Income before Income Tax Expense reported in the earnings release
includes earnings attributable to minority interests.

Disclaimer

Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 06:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED
02:56aWISDOM MARINE LINES : July 2021 Monthly Earnings Release
PU
07/23Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited Approves Purchase of Two 40,000Dwtbulk Carri..
CI
07/23Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited' Board Approves Purchase of Two 39,560 Dwtbu..
CI
07/05WISDOM MARINE LINES : June 2021 Monthly Earnings Release
PU
07/05Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited Announces Dividend, Payable on August 13, 20..
CI
06/25WISDOM MARINE LINES : BOD Approved Purchase of Three 82,400DWT Bulk Carriers.
PU
06/10WISDOM MARINE LINES : 37,000 DWT Newbuilding Vessel,MV Bunun Power Joined Wisdom..
PU
06/07WISDOM MARINE LINES : Investor Conference on 8 June 2021
PU
06/03WISDOM MARINE LINES : May 2021 Monthly Earnings Release
PU
05/26WISDOM MARINE LINES : 82,400 DWT Newbuilding Vessel,MV Sakizaya VictoryJoined Wi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16 679 M 600 M 600 M
Net income 2021 5 656 M 203 M 203 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 58 145 M 2 082 M 2 091 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,49x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 2 301
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 77,90 TWD
Average target price 57,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chun Sheng Cheng General Manager
Yi Chun Hsueh Head-Finance Department, Spokesman & Deputy GM
Chun-Sheng Lan Chairman
Shuang-Chau Tsaur Chief Technical officer
Tzu-Lung Chao Chief Operating Officer, Director & Spokesman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED218.61%2 082
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.246.44%26 606
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%4 832
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-3.51%2 796
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.30.11%1 964
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.117.44%1 963