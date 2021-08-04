Wisdom Marine Lines : July 2021 Monthly Earnings Release
08/04/2021 | 02:56am EDT
July 2021 Monthly Earnings Release
Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
July 2021 Monthly Earnings Release
USD
TWD(in thousands)
Monthly Revenue
59,826,386
1,674,660
71.60%
Year-to-Date Revenue
341,212,487
9,560,433
55.99%
Monthly Operating Income
26,549,692
743,177
401.65%
Year-to-Date Operating Income
123,323,794
3,455,409
633.34%
Monthly Net Income before
Income Tax Expense
22,918,824
641,542
25909.07%
Year-to-Date Net Income
before Income Tax Expense
110,826,319
3,105,242
889.55%
Monthly Pre-tax EPS
-
0.86
-
Year-to-Date Pre-tax EPS
-
4.16
-
TWD/USD
27.96
27.992
28.019
JPY/USD
109.52110.25 108.06
Outstanding Shares
746,409,199
-
-
Weighted Average of Shares Outstanding
746,409,199
-
-
Month End
Prior Month
Prior Year
No. of Vessels
136
136
135
BDI
3292
3383
1350
7/15 Genius Star VII(12005DWT/Small Handy) was sold.
7/15 Jacques(4740DWT/Other) joined Wisdom fleet.
2.Change in Operation: 2 vessels in dry-dock.
3.Fluctuation of Exchange Rate: Yen fluctuations resulted in non-operating
income (loss) from outstanding borrowings denominated in Japanese Yen.
4.Renewal of Contracts: 5 vessels renewal of contracts.
5.Operating Income: Operating income increased 401.65% because of a steady
economic recovery from the pandemic since the second half of 2020.
6.Non-operating income: The appreciation of Japanese Yen led to
USD400,000 foreign exchange loss by the exchange rate at the end of the
month; The depreciation of New Taiwan Dollar led to USD300,000 foreign
exchange gain by the exchange rate at the end of the month.
Regonized USD600,000 loss on the vessel disposal.
Notes on Compilation:
1.We adopt IFRS.
2.Our functional currency is US Dollar. The representation of TWD figures
are calculated based on the average exchange rate of the relevant period.
Evaluation gain or loss is calculated based on the month end exchange rate.
3.Rate of change is calculated with USD figures.
4.Earning per share is calculated based on weighted average of outstanding
shares.
5.Depreciation and crew wage costs are calculated on a monthly basis, but
revenue is calculated on incurred basis by day. Hence the calendar days of
each month could slightly affect revenue and operating profits.
6.The lubricant oil expenses is estimated monthly and adjusted according to
inventory check on a quarterly frequency.
7.The duration of each vessel might differ according to size, condition and
specifications. Modern new buildings now are normally depreciated on a 25
year duration.
8.The earning release is based on unaudited provisional account. Monthly
Net Income before Income Tax Expense reported in the earnings release
includes earnings attributable to minority interests.
Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 06:55:04 UTC.