Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2637   KYG9721M1033

WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED

(2637)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-03
62.10 TWD   +0.49%
02:43aWISDOM MARINE LINES : June 2022 Monthly Earnings Release
PU
06/24WISDOM MARINE LINES : 82,300 DWT Newbuilding Vessel,MV Sakizaya Zest Joined Wisdom Fleet
PU
06/06WISDOM MARINE LINES : May 2022 Monthly Earnings Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wisdom Marine Lines : June 2022 Monthly Earnings Release

07/05/2022 | 02:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/05 Time of announcement 14:31:41
Subject 
 June 2022 Monthly Earnings Release
Date of events 2022/07/05 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/05
2.Company name:Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head Office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not Applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:June 2022 Monthly Earnings Release
6.Countermeasures:Announcement
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Monthly Revenue：              USD 86,991,007 TWD   2,577,717(in thousands)
YoY % Change    60.63%
Year-to-Date Revenue：         USD464,127,160 TWD  13,333,445(in thousands)
YoY % Change    64.94%
Monthly Operating Income：     USD 49,408,581 TWD   1,464,074(in thousands)
YoY % Change   111.20%
Year-to-Date Operating Income：USD246,186,039 TWD   7,072,433(in thousands)
YoY % Change   154.39%
Monthly Net Income
before Income Tax Expense：    USD 54,444,473 TWD   1,613,299(in thousands)
YoY % Change   170.06%
Year-to-Date Net Income
before Income Tax Expense：    USD241,859,856 TWD   6,948,150(in thousands)
YoY % Change   175.13%
Monthly Pre-tax EPS：       2.16
Year-to-Date Pre-tax EPS：  9.31

Basis for Computation：
                              Month End   Monthly Average   Annual Average
TWD/USD                       29.725        29.632          28.728
JPY/USD                       136.22        134.04       123.03
Outstanding Shares           746,409,199         -               -
Weighted Average of
Shares Outstanding           746,409,199         -               -
                               Month End    Prior Month       Prior Year
No. of Vessels                   141            140              136
BDI                             2240           2566             3383
Analysis：
1.Change of Fleet:
6/24 Sakizaya Zest(Panamax/82300DWT) joined Wisdom fleet.
2.Change in Operation: 3 vessels in dry-dock.
3.Fluctuation of Exchange Rate: Yen fluctuations resulted in non-operating
income (loss) from outstanding borrowings denominated in Japanese Yen.
4.Renewal of Contracts: 2 vessels renewal of contracts.
5.Operating Income: Operating income increased 111.20% because of a steady
economic recovery from the pandemic since the second half of 2020.
6.Non-operating income: The depreciation of Japanese Yen led to
USD3,200,000 foreign exchange gain by the exchange rate at the end of the
month; The depreciation of New Taiwan Dollar led to USD4,300,000 foreign
exchange gain by the exchange rate at the end of the month.
Notes on Compilation:
1.We adopt IFRS.
2.Our functional currency is US Dollar. The representation of TWD figures
are calculated based on the average exchange rate of the relevant period.
Evaluation gain or loss is calculated based on the month end exchange rate.
3.Rate of change is calculated with USD figures.
4.Earning per share is calculated based on weighted average of outstanding
shares.
5.Depreciation and crew wage costs are calculated on a monthly basis, but
revenue is calculated on incurred basis by day. Hence the calendar days of
each month could slightly affect revenue and operating profits.
6.The lubricant oil expenses is estimated monthly and adjusted according to
inventory check on a quarterly frequency.
7.The duration of each vessel might differ according to size, condition and
specifications. Modern new buildings now are normally depreciated on a 25
year duration.
8.The earning release is based on unaudited provisional account. Monthly
Net Income before Income Tax Expense reported in the earnings release
includes earnings attributable to minority interests.

Disclaimer

Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 06:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED
02:43aWISDOM MARINE LINES : June 2022 Monthly Earnings Release
PU
06/24WISDOM MARINE LINES : 82,300 DWT Newbuilding Vessel,MV Sakizaya Zest Joined Wisdom Fleet
PU
06/06WISDOM MARINE LINES : May 2022 Monthly Earnings Release
PU
05/25WISDOM MARINE LINES : Investor Conference on 26 May 2022
PU
05/20WISDOM MARINE LINES : Announcement of the Record Date for Cash Dividend
PU
05/20WISDOM MARINE LINES : Important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/20Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited Announces Annual Cash Dividend, Payable on July 1, 202..
CI
04/29Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
04/29WISDOM MARINE LINES : The BOD Approved the 2022Q1 Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
04/20WISDOM MARINE LINES : 82,300 DWT Newbuilding Vessel,MV Sakizaya Youth Joined Wisdom Fleet
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 31 604 M 1 063 M 1 063 M
Net income 2022 15 856 M 533 M 533 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 46 352 M 1 558 M 1 558 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 2 301
Free-Float 52,9%
Chart WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 62,10 TWD
Average target price 121,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 95,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chun Sheng Cheng General Manager
Yi Chun Hsueh Assistant GM-Administration & Head-Finance
Chun-Sheng Lan Chairman
Shing-Hwa Wang Chief Technology Officer
Tzu-Lung Chao Chief Operating Officer, Director & Spokesman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED-23.90%1 558
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-42.11%14 677
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-26.47%5 185
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.3.22%2 403
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA0.30%2 176
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-44.69%1 697