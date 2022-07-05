Wisdom Marine Lines : June 2022 Monthly Earnings Release

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/05 2.Company name:Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head Office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not Applicable 5.Cause of occurrence:June 2022 Monthly Earnings Release 6.Countermeasures:Announcement 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Monthly Revenue： USD 86,991,007 TWD 2,577,717(in thousands) YoY % Change 60.63% Year-to-Date Revenue： USD464,127,160 TWD 13,333,445(in thousands) YoY % Change 64.94% Monthly Operating Income： USD 49,408,581 TWD 1,464,074(in thousands) YoY % Change 111.20% Year-to-Date Operating Income：USD246,186,039 TWD 7,072,433(in thousands) YoY % Change 154.39% Monthly Net Income before Income Tax Expense： USD 54,444,473 TWD 1,613,299(in thousands) YoY % Change 170.06% Year-to-Date Net Income before Income Tax Expense： USD241,859,856 TWD 6,948,150(in thousands) YoY % Change 175.13% Monthly Pre-tax EPS： 2.16 Year-to-Date Pre-tax EPS： 9.31 Basis for Computation： Month End Monthly Average Annual Average TWD/USD 29.725 29.632 28.728 JPY/USD 136.22 134.04 123.03 Outstanding Shares 746,409,199 - - Weighted Average of Shares Outstanding 746,409,199 - - Month End Prior Month Prior Year No. of Vessels 141 140 136 BDI 2240 2566 3383 Analysis： 1.Change of Fleet: 6/24 Sakizaya Zest(Panamax/82300DWT) joined Wisdom fleet. 2.Change in Operation: 3 vessels in dry-dock. 3.Fluctuation of Exchange Rate: Yen fluctuations resulted in non-operating income (loss) from outstanding borrowings denominated in Japanese Yen. 4.Renewal of Contracts: 2 vessels renewal of contracts. 5.Operating Income: Operating income increased 111.20% because of a steady economic recovery from the pandemic since the second half of 2020. 6.Non-operating income: The depreciation of Japanese Yen led to USD3,200,000 foreign exchange gain by the exchange rate at the end of the month; The depreciation of New Taiwan Dollar led to USD4,300,000 foreign exchange gain by the exchange rate at the end of the month. Notes on Compilation: 1.We adopt IFRS. 2.Our functional currency is US Dollar. The representation of TWD figures are calculated based on the average exchange rate of the relevant period. Evaluation gain or loss is calculated based on the month end exchange rate. 3.Rate of change is calculated with USD figures. 4.Earning per share is calculated based on weighted average of outstanding shares. 5.Depreciation and crew wage costs are calculated on a monthly basis, but revenue is calculated on incurred basis by day. Hence the calendar days of each month could slightly affect revenue and operating profits. 6.The lubricant oil expenses is estimated monthly and adjusted according to inventory check on a quarterly frequency. 7.The duration of each vessel might differ according to size, condition and specifications. Modern new buildings now are normally depreciated on a 25 year duration. 8.The earning release is based on unaudited provisional account. Monthly Net Income before Income Tax Expense reported in the earnings release includes earnings attributable to minority interests.