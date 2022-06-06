Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2637   KYG9721M1033

WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED

(2637)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  06-01
103.50 TWD   +1.47%
02:52aWISDOM MARINE LINES : May 2022 Monthly Earnings Release
PU
05/25WISDOM MARINE LINES : Investor Conference on 26 May 2022
PU
05/20WISDOM MARINE LINES : Announcement of the Record Date for Cash Dividend
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wisdom Marine Lines : May 2022 Monthly Earnings Release

06/06/2022 | 02:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/06 Time of announcement 14:41:50
Subject 
 May 2022 Monthly Earnings Release
Date of events 2022/06/06 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/06
2.Company name:Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head Office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not Applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:May 2022 Monthly Earnings Release
6.Countermeasures:Announcement
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Monthly Revenue：              USD 89,253,944 TWD   2,641,291(in thousands)
YoY % Change    70.75%
Year-to-Date Revenue：         USD377,136,153 TWD  10,766,106(in thousands)
YoY % Change    65.97%
Monthly Operating Income：     USD 51,633,461 TWD   1,527,986(in thousands)
YoY % Change   154.85%
Year-to-Date Operating Income：USD196,777,458 TWD   5,617,406(in thousands)
YoY % Change   168.16%
Monthly Net Income
before Income Tax Expense：    USD 44,023,523 TWD   1,302,786(in thousands)
YoY % Change   173.48%
Year-to-Date Net Income
before Income Tax Expense：    USD187,415,383 TWD   5,350,147(in thousands)
YoY % Change   176.64%
Monthly Pre-tax EPS：       1.75
Year-to-Date Pre-tax EPS：  7.17

Basis for Computation：
                              Month End   Monthly Average   Annual Average
TWD/USD                       29.045        29.593          28.547
JPY/USD                       127.75        128.80       120.83
Outstanding Shares           746,409,199         -               -
Weighted Average of
Shares Outstanding           746,409,199         -               -
                               Month End    Prior Month       Prior Year
No. of Vessels                   140            140              138
BDI                             2566           2404             2596
Analysis：
1.Change of Fleet: None
2.Change in Operation: 2 vessels in dry-dock.
3.Fluctuation of Exchange Rate: Yen fluctuations resulted in non-operating
income (loss) from outstanding borrowings denominated in Japanese Yen.
4.Renewal of Contracts: 10 vessels renewal of contracts.
5.Operating Income: Operating income increased 154.85% because of a steady
economic recovery from the pandemic since the second half of 2020.
6.Non-operating income: The appreciation of Japanese Yen led to
USD800,000 foreign exchange loss by the exchange rate at the end of the
month; The appreciation of New Taiwan Dollar led to USD3,600,000 foreign
exchange loss by the exchange rate at the end of the month.
Notes on Compilation:
1.We adopt IFRS.
2.Our functional currency is US Dollar. The representation of TWD figures
are calculated based on the average exchange rate of the relevant period.
Evaluation gain or loss is calculated based on the month end exchange rate.
3.Rate of change is calculated with USD figures.
4.Earning per share is calculated based on weighted average of outstanding
shares.
5.Depreciation and crew wage costs are calculated on a monthly basis, but
revenue is calculated on incurred basis by day. Hence the calendar days of
each month could slightly affect revenue and operating profits.
6.The lubricant oil expenses is estimated monthly and adjusted according to
inventory check on a quarterly frequency.
7.The duration of each vessel might differ according to size, condition and
specifications. Modern new buildings now are normally depreciated on a 25
year duration.
8.The earning release is based on unaudited provisional account. Monthly
Net Income before Income Tax Expense reported in the earnings release
includes earnings attributable to minority interests.

Disclaimer

Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 06:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED
02:52aWISDOM MARINE LINES : May 2022 Monthly Earnings Release
PU
05/25WISDOM MARINE LINES : Investor Conference on 26 May 2022
PU
05/20WISDOM MARINE LINES : Announcement of the Record Date for Cash Dividend
PU
05/20WISDOM MARINE LINES : Important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/20Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited Announces Annual Cash Dividend, Payable on July 1, 202..
CI
04/29Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
04/29WISDOM MARINE LINES : The BOD Approved the 2022Q1 Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
04/20WISDOM MARINE LINES : 82,300 DWT Newbuilding Vessel,MV Sakizaya Youth Joined Wisdom Fleet
PU
04/13WISDOM MARINE LINES : Shareholder Meeting Document
PU
04/07Wisdom Marine Lines' Pre-Tax Profit Jumps Three Times in Q1
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 31 604 M 1 076 M 1 076 M
Net income 2022 15 856 M 540 M 540 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 77 253 M 2 631 M 2 631 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,44x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 2 301
Free-Float 52,9%
Chart WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 103,50 TWD
Average target price 121,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chun Sheng Cheng General Manager
Yi Chun Hsueh Assistant GM-Administration & Head-Finance
Chun-Sheng Lan Chairman
Shuang-Chau Tsaur Chief Technical officer
Tzu-Lung Chao Chief Operating Officer, Director & Spokesman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED26.84%2 631
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.1.40%26 042
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.15.02%8 111
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.43.41%3 338
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA31.13%2 968
COSTAMARE INC.14.86%1 797