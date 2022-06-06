Wisdom Marine Lines : May 2022 Monthly Earnings Release

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/06 2.Company name:Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head Office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not Applicable 5.Cause of occurrence:May 2022 Monthly Earnings Release 6.Countermeasures:Announcement 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Monthly Revenue： USD 89,253,944 TWD 2,641,291(in thousands) YoY % Change 70.75% Year-to-Date Revenue： USD377,136,153 TWD 10,766,106(in thousands) YoY % Change 65.97% Monthly Operating Income： USD 51,633,461 TWD 1,527,986(in thousands) YoY % Change 154.85% Year-to-Date Operating Income：USD196,777,458 TWD 5,617,406(in thousands) YoY % Change 168.16% Monthly Net Income before Income Tax Expense： USD 44,023,523 TWD 1,302,786(in thousands) YoY % Change 173.48% Year-to-Date Net Income before Income Tax Expense： USD187,415,383 TWD 5,350,147(in thousands) YoY % Change 176.64% Monthly Pre-tax EPS： 1.75 Year-to-Date Pre-tax EPS： 7.17 Basis for Computation： Month End Monthly Average Annual Average TWD/USD 29.045 29.593 28.547 JPY/USD 127.75 128.80 120.83 Outstanding Shares 746,409,199 - - Weighted Average of Shares Outstanding 746,409,199 - - Month End Prior Month Prior Year No. of Vessels 140 140 138 BDI 2566 2404 2596 Analysis： 1.Change of Fleet: None 2.Change in Operation: 2 vessels in dry-dock. 3.Fluctuation of Exchange Rate: Yen fluctuations resulted in non-operating income (loss) from outstanding borrowings denominated in Japanese Yen. 4.Renewal of Contracts: 10 vessels renewal of contracts. 5.Operating Income: Operating income increased 154.85% because of a steady economic recovery from the pandemic since the second half of 2020. 6.Non-operating income: The appreciation of Japanese Yen led to USD800,000 foreign exchange loss by the exchange rate at the end of the month; The appreciation of New Taiwan Dollar led to USD3,600,000 foreign exchange loss by the exchange rate at the end of the month. Notes on Compilation: 1.We adopt IFRS. 2.Our functional currency is US Dollar. The representation of TWD figures are calculated based on the average exchange rate of the relevant period. Evaluation gain or loss is calculated based on the month end exchange rate. 3.Rate of change is calculated with USD figures. 4.Earning per share is calculated based on weighted average of outstanding shares. 5.Depreciation and crew wage costs are calculated on a monthly basis, but revenue is calculated on incurred basis by day. Hence the calendar days of each month could slightly affect revenue and operating profits. 6.The lubricant oil expenses is estimated monthly and adjusted according to inventory check on a quarterly frequency. 7.The duration of each vessel might differ according to size, condition and specifications. Modern new buildings now are normally depreciated on a 25 year duration. 8.The earning release is based on unaudited provisional account. Monthly Net Income before Income Tax Expense reported in the earnings release includes earnings attributable to minority interests.