Wisdom Marine Lines : September 2021 Monthly Earnings Release
10/05/2021 | 04:04am EDT
Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
USD
TWD(in thousands)
Monthly Revenue
61,655,033
1,709,077
76.65%
Year-to-Date Revenue
464,169,050
12,982,344
59.94%
Monthly Operating Income
29,075,160
805,964
390.93%
Year-to-Date Operating Income
180,719,357
5,054,541
529.59%
Monthly Net Income before
Income Tax Expense
48,370,262
1,340,824
3751.36%
Year-to-Date Net Income
before Income Tax Expense
183,894,998
5,143,359
1915.76%
Monthly Pre-tax EPS
-
1.80
-
Year-to-Date Pre-tax EPS
-
6.89
-
TWD/USD
27.85
27.720
27.969
JPY/USD
111.87
110.20
108.50
Outstanding Shares
746,409,199
-
-
Weighted Average of Shares Outstanding
746,409,199
-
-
Month End
Prior Month
Prior Year
No. of Vessels
134
136
136
BDI
5167
4132
1725
Analysis:
1.Change of Fleet:
9/22 Timu(17224DWT/Small Handy) was sold.
9/30 Beagle ll(17224DWT/Small Handy) was sold.
2.Change in Operation: 5 vessels in dry-dock.
3.Fluctuation of Exchange Rate: Yen fluctuations resulted in non-operating
income (loss) from outstanding borrowings denominated in Japanese Yen.
4.Renewal of Contracts: 7 vessels renewal of contracts.
5.Operating Income: Operating income increased 390.93% because of a steady
economic recovery from the pandemic since the second half of 2020.
6.Non-operating income: The depreciation of Japanese Yen led to
USD900,000 foreign exchange gain by the exchange rate at the end of the
month; The depreciation of New Taiwan Dollar led to USD100,000 foreign
exchange gain by the exchange rate at the end of the month.
Recognized USD1,000,000 gain on the vessel disposal.
Recognized USD20,000,000 gain on the compensation from early termination
of the 2 vessels' time-charter contracts.
Notes on Compilation:
1.We adopt IFRS.
2.Our functional currency is US Dollar. The representation of TWD figures
are calculated based on the average exchange rate of the relevant period.
Evaluation gain or loss is calculated based on the month end exchange rate.
3.Rate of change is calculated with USD figures.
4.Earning per share is calculated based on weighted average of outstanding
shares.
5.Depreciation and crew wage costs are calculated on a monthly basis, but
revenue is calculated on incurred basis by day. Hence the calendar days of
each month could slightly affect revenue and operating profits.
6.The lubricant oil expenses is estimated monthly and adjusted according to
inventory check on a quarterly frequency.
7.The duration of each vessel might differ according to size, condition and
specifications. Modern new buildings now are normally depreciated on a 25
year duration.
8.The earning release is based on unaudited provisional account. Monthly
Net Income before Income Tax Expense reported in the earnings release
includes earnings attributable to minority interests.
